Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
Kevin Smith reveals his reaction to Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
The Sandman finally dropped on Netflix last weekend, and it’s gone down like a dream. On top of premiering at number one in 89 countries, the adaptation of the seminal Vertigo comic book series is also being embraced by both critics and audiences alike. It’s also got a bunch...
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be the longest movie in the saga
It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie ended with our protagonist falling headfirst from the top of the Continental building onto the New York asphalt. The deadly assassin has no doubt sustained many injuries — perhaps mostly to his pride — but if Winston and the rest of the High Table think they can so easily get rid of the Wick-storm, they have another thing coming.
Why doesn’t Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ exist in the DC Universe?
The uninitiated might be surprised to learn that Neil Gaiman’s legendary graphic novel The Sandman is in DC Comics continuity, then why doesn’t the Netflix TV series exist in the DC Universe? The King of Dreams known as Dream/Morpheus doesn’t often find himself entangled in the lives of superheroes, but when the situation has called for it, he has interacted with the other characters in the comics. The live-action series is more closely related to reality, where DC characters exist but they’re works of fiction and not real heroes who fly around and save the day.
Could ‘She-Hulk’ bring back a long-forgotten MCU villain?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, with the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus introducing Jennifer Walters to the MCU. Fans have been waiting to see her appear in the franchise for years, especially as the Hulk side of the MCU has been mostly underexplored ever since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough
Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
Amanda Seyfried shares her support for intimacy coordinators on set after Sean Bean’s comments
As the conversation around intimacy coordinators has grown recently, The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has shared her support for them to be implemented on all sets while sharing a troubling story from the early parts of her career. Speaking to Porter Magazine, Seyfried said that she emerged from the “pre-#MeToo...
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’
Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
An awesomely eardrum-shattering action thriller puts out a hit on streaming
Michael Mann has always tended to favor realism in his projects, and that extends to the deafening rattle of gunfire that’s defined his many acclaimed action thrillers. Collateral might be the best, though, thanks largely in part to Tom Cruise making a rare detour into villainous territory to give a chilling performance as ice-cold hitman Vincent.
Who is Jack of Hearts in ‘She-Hulk’? Jennifer Walters’ boyfriend in the comics, explained
MCU fans will soon get to experience the newest addition to Marvel’s Phase Four, She-Hulk. She-Hulk focuses on Jennifer Walters, an attorney who is also Bruce Banner’s cousin. She needs a blood transfer from Bruce to survive and ends up gaining his powers as a result, something she was not expecting. In the newest trailer for the show, it appears that a character from the comics that Jennifer has a relationship with makes an appearance.
A resurfaced interview reveals the moment George Lucas canonized an actor’s shaving cut in ‘Revenge of the Sith’
When it comes to the world of Star Wars and the ambitious narrative that resides at its heart, George Lucas never cared much for the concept of obstacles, all he ever saw were solutions and explanations that only made the canon more expansive, even down to the injuries that the cast sustained outside the set.
‘The Mandalorian’ star shares photos with Rosario Dawson, cameo incoming?
The Mandalorian star and WWE wrestler Mercedes Varnado is sharing some photos of herself posing alongside Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano in the live-action Star Wars universe, making us wonder if the orange-skinned former Jedi Padawan may be making a cameo in season three of the space western. “I...
Dwayne Johnson goes dark in atmospheric new ‘Black Adam’ images
The DCEU has been placed under the microscope like never before following the cancellation of Batgirl and the continued issues surrounding The Flash lead Ezra Miller, but at least the franchise has the world’s biggest movie star debuting in cinema’s most popular form of storytelling when Black Adam lands in October.
‘Pretty Little Liars’ and ‘Riverdale’ confirmed to exist in the same universe
This article contains spoilers for episode 6 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Hey liars, the secret’s out — and it’s a big one. Two of the most exciting teen dramas exist in the same universe, and if you’re hoping for a crossover, you’re not the only one.
A different kind of serial killer thriller confronts the face of madness on streaming
As anyone with a streaming subscription knows, true crime is all the rage these days, and has been for quite some time. At-home audiences love nothing more than curling up to revisit horrific murders committed by some of the most notorious killers in history, so Ted Bundy tale No Man of God was always going to appeal to a large audience.
Watch: ‘Rick and Morty’ meets ‘Die Hard’ in season 6 trailer
The newest season of Rick and Morty is edging ever closer, and Adult Swim has just released a trailer for what looks like a bonkers season six. The release date for the sixth season of Rick and Morty was confirmed on Twitter last month and the first episode will be dropping on Sept. 4, 2022, on Adult Swim. It’s been a little under a year since we last saw everyone’s favorite sci-fi grandfather/grandson pair, as the last episode of season five dropped on Sept. 6, 2022.
MCU fans pore over a fascinating ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ detail
Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would agree that the opening action sequence from Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the best beginnings we’ve seen from any of the franchise’s 29 movies to date, with Steve Rogers and S.H.I.E.L.D. kicking plenty of ass as they infiltrate an enemy ship.
James Gunn shocks fans by revealing he doesn’t view ‘I Am Groot’ as MCU canon
With the latest Marvel Studios effort premiering on Disney Plus tomorrow, James Gunn has decided to throw a spanner in the works with his shock admission that he doesn’t view the new series as part of MCU canon. Shortly following the Guardians of the Galaxy’s brief return in Thor: Love and Thunder, I Am Groot is set to serve as a throwback to Baby Groot, and reveal what the infantilized sequoia got up to away from the rest of the gang.
‘Echo’ set photos reveal the return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin
Vincent D’Onofrio will be returning as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, in the upcoming Disney Plus show Echo, according to newly-leaked set photos giving us our first look at the white-suited villain in the show. D’Onofrio previously appeared in the Disney Plus show Hawkeye, with Echo being a spinoff of...
