Two Vehicle Crash, Fire and Severe Injuries in Grant County
The Grant County Sheriff’s department is reporting a two vehicle crash with injuries Friday on County Highway U in Beetown Township. Around 11:45am, 58 year old Lori Williams of Huston, Minnesota was traveling west on County Highway U. Williams fell asleep and drifted across the center line. At the same time, 48 year old Todd Kerkenbush of Dubuque was traveling east on County Highway U in his company’s work truck. Kerkenbush tried to swerve out of the way of Williams’ vehicle but was unable to. The vehicles collided and Kerkenbush’s truck careened into the south ditch. Williams’ vehicle went into the north ditch. Kerkenbush’s truck started on fire and Kerkenbush was able to free himself from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames. Both Kerkenbush and Williams had severe injuries and were both taken to Grant Regional Health Center. The truck was burnt to its frame and Williams’ vehicle had heavy front end damage. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington JAWS, Cassville EMS, and Lancaster EMS. Williams was cited for Inattentive Driving.
Sun Prairie police ask drivers to avoid South Grand Ave. at US 151 due to crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police asked drivers to avoid South Grand Avenue at US 151 because of a crash Wednesday morning. Dane County dispatchers said that two vehicles were involved in the crash just before 9 a.m. Sun Prairie Fire Department and EMS crews were sent to the scene along with Sun Prairie police officers.
ATM stolen from east side coffee shop during overnight break-in
MADISON, Wis. — An ATM was stolen from an eastside coffee shop early Wednesday morning, according to local police. The general manager of EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue told officers with the Madison Police Department he found signs that someone broke into the building when he arrived at work Wednesday.
Officials Respond to Possible Chimney Fire
Iowa County authorities received a call for an address in the 5000 block of Korback Road in Spring Green for a report of a lightning strike that possibly hit a chimney at around 1:45 PM Sunday. Dodgeville Fire and Dodgeville EMS responded to the scene. Some debris was found on the deck, however no fire or injuries were reported.
Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on the night of August 3.
Westbound Beltline back open past Todd Drive, delays remain
MADISON, Wis. — The westbound Beltline is back open just past Todd Drive after a crash Wednesday. Footage from the scene appeared to show police and emergency vehicles pulled over on the righthand shoulder. Traffic was backed up all the way to John Nolen Drive due to the incident...
$5K cash bond set for man accused of beating woman at Madison Walmart, leading police on multi-county chase
PORTAGE, Wis. — A Columbia County judge set bond at $5,000 cash Wednesday for a Middleton man accused of fleeing law enforcement in three counties in a vehicle he allegedly stole from a woman at a Madison Walmart last week. Keewan Singleton, 34, faces charges of felony eluding and...
No injuries in house fire near Mount Horeb, sheriff’s office says
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire near Mount Horeb Monday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. A neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home in the 2900 block of Town Hall Road east of Mount Horeb around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Property Damage Complaint
Authorities with the Iowa County Sheriff Department, responded to a property damage complaint on Highway 80 in Pulaski Township Tuesday around 4 PM. As a result, 31 year old Candido Perez of Muscoda was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property. Perez was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
MPD asks for help locating 12-year-old last seen Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the community’s help as they search for a girl who was last seen on the city’s east side earlier this week. According to an incident report, 12-year-old Asyah Gibson’s last known location was in the 3300 block of East Washington Avenue around noon on Tuesday.
Delivery vehicle left running stolen, later found near Tenney Park, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A delivery vehicle stolen on Madison’s east side Monday morning was found two hours later near Tenney Park, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the vehicle was taken while a driver made a delivery to an apartment building in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue around 10 a.m. The driver left the vehicle running while he made the delivery and came back to find it gone.
Darlington police asking for witnesses of fight at pool to come forward
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington police are asking those who witnessed a fight at the Darlington Swimming Pool to share what they saw. Police said a teenager was sent to the emergency room after a series of incidents that took place at the pool and nearby basketball courts. Police described video of the fight as “pretty graphic” and said the children who witnessed the incident may have found it disturbing.
Disturbance At Darlington Swimming Pool and Park
The Darlington Police Department wishes to make parents aware of a fight that occurred at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday night. According to a social media post from the Police Department, there were a series of physical disturbances involving a small group of teens that occurred at the pool and the adjacent basketball courts. One teen ended up in the emergency room of a hospital. According to the Darlington Police Department, this was an isolated and rare incident involving a small group of teens. The Parks Department has taken swift action to ban those involved from the park and the Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, the Police Department would like to hear from you. If you or your child has video of any part of the disturbance, they would especially like to know about that. Police would like to acquire as much information as possible to hold those involved accountable and to prevent this from happening again.
High school student arrested in connection with string of bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a teenager in connection with a series of bomb threats directed at Vel Phillips Memorial High School earlier this year. Threats directed at Memorial High started in February and continued until April; police said the 17-year-old suspect — who is a student at Memorial High — also made threats toward other schools outside of Dane County during that time.
‘Be Kind’ campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide: ‘We can’t have another one’
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager’s death by suicide two weeks ago. Sawyer Martin, 16, died on July 27. In the days and weeks that followed, “Be Kind” signs...
Baraboo police investigate multiple catalytic converter thefts
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen Sunday night and early Monday. Police said that the thefts took place west of Broadway between 1st and 4th Avenues as well as in the West Square Building parking lot. Officers requested surveillance footage from the building to try and identify the thieves.
Asbury Road and Northwest Arterial Intersection Now Open
Some good news regarding the Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project. The Asbury Road and Northwest Arterial intersection is now open to eastbound and westbound traffic. According to the City of Dubuque Engineering Department, northbound and southbound traffic on the Northwest Arterial is expected to remain head-to-head in the southbound lanes through approximately August 31st. After the intersection work is completed, the repaving of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from U.S. Highway 20 to John F. Kennedy Road will begin. To maintain traffic flow through the corridor as much as possible, the contractor is required to conduct all work on the southbound lanes at night between 7pm and 7am. There will be lane shifts to accommodate construction. The estimated completion date of the southbound lane repaving is November 15th.
Four arrested on drug charges after search at Grand Marsh RV park
GRAND MARSH, Wis. — Four people were arrested last week after an RV park in Grand Marsh was searched. On August 1, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of 10th Lane, reportedly finding drugs in some of the mobile homes including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. A gun was also found.
MPD Chief’s proposed officers around high schools reignites debate around SROs
MADISON, Wis.– Police Chief Shon Barnes’ recent budget proposal for neighborhood police officers, whether or not he intends it, has reignited the debate around having officers near Madison schools and dealing with students. But the group behind getting them out of schools in the first place says that’s a step in the wrong direction.
Northwest Illinois Pounded By Heavy Rain
Heavy rain triggered flash flooding in some locations of Jo Daviess County Monday morning. The National Weather Service reported that eastern portions of the county received as much as 6.5 inches of rain during a 48 hour period ending Monday. The weather service reported that parts of neighboring Stephenson County received more than 9 inches of rain in 48 hours and that roads have been washed out. Davis, Illinois got 6.4 inches of rain Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service, while sections of the Freeport area were hit by nearly 10 inches of rain since Sunday.
