-The Starters- The defensive line is one position that requires a lot of rotation. It would not be surprising to see ten or more linemen see playing time during the course of a normal game. These guys are really big and each play involves a violent collision with at least one other very large individual. It is draining and the opposing offense often moves at a quick tempo. In short, depth is crucial along the defensive line so the players that “start” are just pieces of the puzzle. That being written, the two players we are expecting to see the field to begin the game on the interior of the line in IU’s 4-2-5 base defense are returning seniors Sio Nofoagatoto’a and Demarcus Elliott.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO