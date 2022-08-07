Read full article on original website
2022 Indiana Football Position Preview: Defensive Line
-The Starters- The defensive line is one position that requires a lot of rotation. It would not be surprising to see ten or more linemen see playing time during the course of a normal game. These guys are really big and each play involves a violent collision with at least one other very large individual. It is draining and the opposing offense often moves at a quick tempo. In short, depth is crucial along the defensive line so the players that “start” are just pieces of the puzzle. That being written, the two players we are expecting to see the field to begin the game on the interior of the line in IU’s 4-2-5 base defense are returning seniors Sio Nofoagatoto’a and Demarcus Elliott.
IU Running Backs Finding Their Way Under Craig Johnson
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana hoosiers running backs room went under a total overhaul. Craig Johnson replaced Deland McCullough as the position coach. Shaun Shivers (Auburn) and Josh Henderson (North Carolina) were added from the portal to replace Stephen Carr (Pro), Tim Baldwins (transfer), Davion Ervin-Poindexter (transfer) and Chris Childers (transfer). While the room added Jaylin Lucas as a high school recruit. Only redshirt freshmen David Holloman, Trent Howland and red shirt sophomore Charlie Spegal return from 2021.
Allen Looking at Friday's Scrimmage for Telling Insight into IU's Quarterback Battle
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana head coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell spent some time on Tuesday talking about IU’s quarterback battle. The winner of that competition will not likely be announced until the opener against Illinois. Why would it be? Everything is under wraps at IU’s fall camp. However, Friday’s scrimmage will give the staff their first look at what the coaches want to see.
IU Athletics and Molson Coors Announce New Partnership
Bloomington, Indiana – IU Athletics announced a new partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company today that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics beginning with the 2022-23 season. The multi-year sponsorship agreement was secured by IU Athletics multimedia rights-holder LEARFIELD. As part of the...
