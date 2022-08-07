ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings barely miss top-half of USA TODAY's power rankings

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
The regular season is right around the corner and the preseason kicks into full swing next week.

Predictions are coming in fast and furious from analysts and prognosticators from around the industry. Outside of the top-five teams, there are a lot of varied opinions.

USA TODAY’s Nate Davis released his latest power rankings on Friday, which had the Minnesota Vikings listed 17th in the league.

Davis wrote:

“Justin Jefferson is the only player in the league with at least 3,000 receiving yards since 2020. Might he push 5,000 over three campaigns as a centerpiece in new coach Kevin O’Connell’s pass-oriented attack?”

As Davis elaborates, what new head coach Kevin O’Connell brings to the offense will be the key. Can a shift in focus and play-calling help compensate for their defense?

Davis also had the division rival Green Bay Packers listed at fourth overall in the power rankings, citing quarterback Aaron Rodgers believing in his receiving corps to replace All-Pro wideout Davante Adams.

