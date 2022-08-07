ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams explains why she was 'anti-abortion' until she went to college

By Michelle Watson, Devan Cole, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

Opinion: How Democrats can persuade voters to turn out at the polls

Our conscious mind is a limited tool for decision-making because it has limited "space." Voters can't possibly process every issue they care about as they cast their ballots, says Drew Westen, a professor of Psychology and Psychiatry at Emory University. He explains should Democrats engage voters with messaging the can maximize the party's outcomes at the polls.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy