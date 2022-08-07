A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.

