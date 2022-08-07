Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
wbrc.com
Bright future for Spain Park freshman quarterback
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When one Spain Park student starts high school on August 11, he’ll already have two Division-I football offers!. Meet Brock Bradley, the eighth grader who has laid out his priorities. “Definitely school first,” Bradley said. “School, family, God, sports are up there pretty high.”...
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run
This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
Talladega, August 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chelsea High School football team will have a game with Talladega High School on August 11, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Parker High School Coach Inducted into Grambling State Hall of Fame
Robert Taylor Jr. never thought about someday possibly being inducted to the Grambling State University Hall of Fame. In his college football playing days with the Tigers, the A.H. Parker High School product was focused on leading the Grambling football team to successes that included back-to-back Black College National Championships in 2000 and 2001.
24hip-hop.com
Alabama’s GTB Kartel Is Up Next
Recently Alabama has become a state to find hard hitting hip hop artists. From Big Yavo to Yung Bleu, the state has definitely come up in the music industry. Meet GTB Kartel, a hip-hop group consisting of 2 brothers from Birmingham,Alabama. The duo comes predominately from the east side born...
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
comebacktown.com
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood. On a recent flight from North Dakota,...
southeastsun.com
Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend
A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Adolphus Jackson: First Black President of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
wbrc.com
UAB driving simulator shows how dangerous high-speed exhibition driving can be
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to strengthen laws against street racing and exhibition driving after a 19-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend. City leaders are warning drivers to stop stunt and speed driving. District Attorney Danny Carr say hitting a bystander while driving recklessly...
Train hits car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
Bham Now
7 of the tastiest restaurants to grab a bite in Pelham
It’s no secret that Bham Now loves to find the tastiest, local spots around town. So, we decided to round up seven of our favorite restaurants in Pelham with the best food. Keep reading to find your new go-to spot. 1. Bevelle’s Family Cafe. If you’re from Alabama,...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
Alanis Morissette to make rare concert appearance in Alabama
Alanis Morissette hasn’t played many concerts in Alabama over the years, but the “Jagged Little Pill” creator is set to perform here next month. Morissette, 48, has scheduled an 8 p.m. show on Sept. 16 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, promoter Red Mountain Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
wbrc.com
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a man was shot and killed on August 10, 2022. Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Joshua Alexander Adams of Bessemer. So far,...
Alabama cabinet manufacturer announces $17 million expansion, to create 415 jobs
A family-owned cabinet company has announced a $17 million expansion in Oxford that will create 415 jobs over five years. Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product. Construction is set to begin next spring. The facility, to...
