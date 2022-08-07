ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

wbrc.com

Bright future for Spain Park freshman quarterback

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When one Spain Park student starts high school on August 11, he’ll already have two Division-I football offers!. Meet Brock Bradley, the eighth grader who has laid out his priorities. “Definitely school first,” Bradley said. “School, family, God, sports are up there pretty high.”...
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run

This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Homewood, AL
Homewood, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Parker High School Coach Inducted into Grambling State Hall of Fame

Robert Taylor Jr. never thought about someday possibly being inducted to the Grambling State University Hall of Fame. In his college football playing days with the Tigers, the A.H. Parker High School product was focused on leading the Grambling football team to successes that included back-to-back Black College National Championships in 2000 and 2001.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s GTB Kartel Is Up Next

Recently Alabama has become a state to find hard hitting hip hop artists. From Big Yavo to Yung Bleu, the state has definitely come up in the music industry. Meet GTB Kartel, a hip-hop group consisting of 2 brothers from Birmingham,Alabama. The duo comes predominately from the east side born...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood. On a recent flight from North Dakota,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southeastsun.com

Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Train hits car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 of the tastiest restaurants to grab a bite in Pelham

It’s no secret that Bham Now loves to find the tastiest, local spots around town. So, we decided to round up seven of our favorite restaurants in Pelham with the best food. Keep reading to find your new go-to spot. 1. Bevelle’s Family Cafe. If you’re from Alabama,...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Alanis Morissette to make rare concert appearance in Alabama

Alanis Morissette hasn’t played many concerts in Alabama over the years, but the “Jagged Little Pill” creator is set to perform here next month. Morissette, 48, has scheduled an 8 p.m. show on Sept. 16 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, promoter Red Mountain Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
PELHAM, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker

The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
FORT RUCKER, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in shooting in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a man was shot and killed on August 10, 2022. Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Joshua Alexander Adams of Bessemer. So far,...
HUEYTOWN, AL

