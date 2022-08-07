ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

This is the most popular dog name in California, study says

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWOKi_0h8F4Con00

Time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.

A new study has determined that “Luna” is the most popular name for dogs in a whopping 35 states. Nationally — and not surprisingly — Luna was also the most common name for dogs in general, followed by Bella, Max, Cooper and Daisy, according to the findings.

Conducted by Bark, a pet-toy company specializing in subscription services for dogs, the study pulled from 10 years of subscriber data and included information on 3.2 million dogs.

Do cloned pets actually look and act like the original?

Of the 15 states that managed to buck the “Luna” trend, there were only two states — Hawaii and Mississippi — where the most popular dog names  were not among the nation’s top 10: Hawaii’s most common name for dogs is Kona (ranked 55th nationally) and Mississippi’s is Sadie (ranked 11th nationally), according to Bark.

“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark wrote of its study in a recent blog post. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonality in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”

Bark’s findings on each state’s favored dog name — and the runners-up — are listed below.

State Most Popular Second Third
Alabama Bella Max Cooper
Alaska Bella Willow Blue
Arizona Luna Bella Bear
Arkansas Luna Cooper Bella
California Luna Bella Charlie
Colorado Luna Charlie Bella
Connecticut Luna Bella Tucker
Delaware Luna Finn Bella
Florida Luna Bella Cooper
Georgia Luna Bella Charlie
Hawaii Kona Bella Charlie
Idaho Luna Cooper Daisy
Illinois Bella Luna Charlie
Indiana Luna Charlie Daisy
Iowa Bella Luna Charlie
Kansas Charlie Luna Bella
Kentucky Luna Charlie Bella
Louisiana Luna Charlie Bella
Maine Luna Bella Cooper
Maryland Luna Charlie Bella
Massachusetts Luna Bella Daisy
Michigan Bella Luna Lucy
Minnesota Luna Charlie Nova
Mississippi Sadie Lucy Charlie
Missouri Luna Bella Cooper
Montana Lucy Bella Charlie
Nebraska Luna Charlie Daisy
Nevada Luna Bella Rocky
New Hampshire Charlie Cooper Lola
New Jersey Luna Bella Bailey
New Mexico Balle Luna Bailey
New York Luna Bella Bailey
North Carolina Luna Bella Charlie
North Dakota Bella Bailey Luna
Ohio Luna Bella Charlie
Oklahoma Luna Charlie Bella
Oregon Luna Charlie Bella
Pennsylvania Luna Bella Cooper
Rhode Island Max Luna Bella
South Carolina Luna Cooper Bella
South Dakota Charlie Luna Lucy
Tennessee Luna Bella Bailey
Texas Luna Bella Charlie
Utah Luna Charlie Koda
Vermont Luna Cooper Buddy
Virginia Luna Bella Lucy
Washington Luna Bella Charlie
Washington, D.C. Charlie Max Winnie
West Virginia Luna Bella Sadie
Wisconsin Luna Charlie Bella
Wyoming Daisy Luna Willow

In addition to the most popular dog names by state, Bark gathered data on the some of the most popular names by breed, which included the top name for Shih Tzus (Gizmo) and the breed with the most unique name (Huskies, which were the only breed to have names such as “Ghost,” “Shadow,” “Aspen” and “Storm” within the top 20).

More information from Bark, including the 100 most popular dog names i n the country and the most popular breeds by state, can be found at the company’s official site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 96

Smiler Grogan
3d ago

Gee, I thought it was 'Citizen', with 'Voter' coming in a close second. "Play 'dead' Voter! Good boy!" "Citizen, Fetch! Roll Over! Pay more taxes!", "Bad, bad Citizen! How'd you get out? You know you're not supposed to be in Red States! Looks like we're just gonna have to put you down."

Reply(2)
7
David Harrison
4d ago

Why? Why would someone name a dog Luna? makes no sense to me.

Reply(12)
15
Darrell Wichert
3d ago

I've been on this earth 71 years and I've never heard anyone call their animal Luna.

Reply(3)
7
Related
KTLA

Male hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks reunited with family

A previously unidentified male patient who was brought into L.A. County-USC Medical Center and was hospitalized for nearly two weeks was reunited with his family shortly after the hospital sought the public’s help. The male, who was described as being 16 to 20 years old, had been taken to the hospital on July 22 with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Dog#Mississippi#South Carolina#Rhode Island#Pets#Time For America#Bark#Americans
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
TheStreet

Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected

Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Mashed

What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailyphew.com

Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
PETS
KTLA

Irvine woman poisoned her husband of 10 years: Police

An Irvine woman was arrested after allegedly poisoning her husband of 10 years, police said Friday. Yue Yu’s husband apparently suspected that he was being poisoned after falling ill over the course of a month. He eventually became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness, according to Irvine police. The husband captured video […]
KTLA

KTLA

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy