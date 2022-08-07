ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Comments / 3

Related
BBC

Blackpool Tower bathed in red and white for Hindu celebration

One of Lancashire's most famous landmarks has been illuminated in red and white stripes to mark the anniversary of a Hindu leader's birth. Blackpool Tower was lit up in the colours on Monday evening to honour Pramukh Swami Maharaj, a key figure in an important Hindu organisations. The celebration also...
WORLD
The Independent

Contribution of Jamaicans to United Kingdom has been immeasurable – Charles

The Prince of Wales has said the contribution of Jamaicans to the United Kingdom has been “immeasurable” as he marked the country’s Diamond Jubilee.Charles said the Jamaican diaspora “remains a vibrant, well-loved and respected part of our society”, and remarked that the strong relationship between Britain and Jamaica has been “forged through the centuries, and continues to be strengthened by the myriad connections between our people”.The words from the heir to the throne were read by the Right Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Bishop of Dover, at a service of praise and thanksgiving in Birmingham to commemorate Jamaica’s independence day.🇯🇲 As we...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telford#Generation#Parade#Jamaican#British
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'We'll never get closer to the harsh reality of Waterloo than this': 'Incredibly rare' remains of humans and horses are uncovered at site of Belgian Napoleonic battle

Archeologists have uncovered 'extremely rare' remains of men and horses killed during the Battle of Waterloo more than 200 years ago. Academics and a team of military veterans digging near Brussels in modern-day Belgium have unearthed the complete skeleton of a man, believed to be a soldier under the command of the Duke of Wellington, who died during the pivotal clash with Napoleon's French army.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k

A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert celebrate their twins’ achievement

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco have earned their “Seadventures Summer Camp” diplomas. The Prince’s Palace shared new photos of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s twins on July 15 along with a message that read: “Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella received their “Seadventures...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy