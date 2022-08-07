Read full article on original website
BBC
Rochdale Council criticised over drag queen book reading postponements
A council has been accused of "pandering to bullies" after it postponed three drag queen book reading events at its libraries. Author Aida H Dee, who is known as "The Storytime Drag Queen", was due to read in Rochdale, Middleton and Heywood. Rochdale Council said it was postponing the shows,...
BBC
Blackpool Tower bathed in red and white for Hindu celebration
One of Lancashire's most famous landmarks has been illuminated in red and white stripes to mark the anniversary of a Hindu leader's birth. Blackpool Tower was lit up in the colours on Monday evening to honour Pramukh Swami Maharaj, a key figure in an important Hindu organisations. The celebration also...
Contribution of Jamaicans to United Kingdom has been immeasurable – Charles
The Prince of Wales has said the contribution of Jamaicans to the United Kingdom has been “immeasurable” as he marked the country’s Diamond Jubilee.Charles said the Jamaican diaspora “remains a vibrant, well-loved and respected part of our society”, and remarked that the strong relationship between Britain and Jamaica has been “forged through the centuries, and continues to be strengthened by the myriad connections between our people”.The words from the heir to the throne were read by the Right Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Bishop of Dover, at a service of praise and thanksgiving in Birmingham to commemorate Jamaica’s independence day.🇯🇲 As we...
My youngest brother is a famous rockstar. I used to worry for him, but now I just feel so proud
We both loved music growing up but when he sent me his demo CD I was afraid he would be mocked. Now Interpol is my favourite band – and we’re the best of friends
Bartender Slammed for Refusing to Serve Customer 'Because They're Black'
"I can't wait to get back to the states. This is f**ked up," the post read.
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins
Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
'We'll never get closer to the harsh reality of Waterloo than this': 'Incredibly rare' remains of humans and horses are uncovered at site of Belgian Napoleonic battle
Archeologists have uncovered 'extremely rare' remains of men and horses killed during the Battle of Waterloo more than 200 years ago. Academics and a team of military veterans digging near Brussels in modern-day Belgium have unearthed the complete skeleton of a man, believed to be a soldier under the command of the Duke of Wellington, who died during the pivotal clash with Napoleon's French army.
Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process
Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
British tourist, 21, killed by helicopter blade in Greece
Three arrested after Jack Fenton hit by rear rotor while reportedly trying to take a selfie at heliport in Athens
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I see Americans make when they travel here.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel has lived in Scotland, UK, for her entire life, and she thinks American tourists often tip too much and underutilize trains.
'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice
Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Dead Babies Married in a Wedding Ceremony Decades After Their Deaths
Chadappa and Shobha were married in a beautiful night time ceremony in India. Laughter and excitement rang through a brightly lit room as their families prepared for the Saptapadi – the seven-step Hindu marriage ritual that cements the union of husband and wife. But the couple wasn’t in the...
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert celebrate their twins’ achievement
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco have earned their “Seadventures Summer Camp” diplomas. The Prince’s Palace shared new photos of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s twins on July 15 along with a message that read: “Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella received their “Seadventures...
Meghan Markle Felt Camilla's Alleged 'Ginger Afro' Remark Was 'Racist'—Book
A royal source told Newsweek that the allegation Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made these remarks was "nonsense."
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck
It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
