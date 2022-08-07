Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
John Lennon and George Harrison Showed up at Al Jardine’s Hotel Room to Convince Him of Transcendental Meditation
The Beatles and the Beach Boys practiced transcendental medidation, with Al Jardine explaining his experience getting into the practice.
YOGA・
Mötley Crüe were apparently caught using a backing track for Tommy Lee's drumming
In a new video, it appears Mötley Crüe were using a backing drum track live as Tommy Lee fails to join in on time
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Pattie Boyd Said George Harrison’s Early Recordings Were ‘Much Better’ Than the Finished Song
Pattie Boyd loved when George Harrison showed her his early recordings. She said they sounded better than the final product.
Elton John stops to see preview of Broadway In Chicago's 'The Devil Wears Prada'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A preview performance of Broadway in Chicago's new show "The Devil Wears Prada" had a very special guest in attendance this week. Ahead of his show at Soldier Field Friday night, Elton John tweeted some pictures of himself with the cast when he visited on Wednesday night. He said it was a "blast" to attend the preview of the show and "see the incredible hard work of the entire team come to life." John helped write the music for the musical, which is based on the hit 2006 movie. You can catch "The Devil Wears Prada" at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., through Aug. 21. Elton John's show at Soldier Field Friday night is part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which he says will be hist last.
Eater
John Leguizamo Visits One of Chicago’s Most Cherished Mexican Restaurants
Sure, Lollapolooza sent publicists into overdrive last month sending out photos of acts like Green Day, BTS, and others dining around town (OK, so they were mostly Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ restaurants in River North). On Tuesday, the owners of Carnitas Uruapan — one of the city’s most cherished taquerias — their own celebrity visit. Move over Metallica, as actor John Leguizamo (Chef, Spawn, Carlito’s Way) stopped by 18th Street.
Thrillist
Tickets Just Went on Sale for a 3-Floor, Immersive Harry Potter Experience in Chicago
We've all been there. A friend comes back from a trip with a tan and a custom-crafted wand they got from Ollivander's after visiting Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, telling infuriating stories about how fun and magical the experience was. Well, Chicagoans, your FOMO is about to be cured. An immersive three-floor Harry Potter experience is about to take over Water Tower Place.
Tom Waits Shares Unreleased Live Recordings Ahead of 2002 LPs Reissue
Click here to read the full article. Tom Waits marks the upcoming 20th-anniversary reissues for his Alice and Blood Money by unearthing a pair of unreleased performances of songs from those 2002 LPs. The flamenco-flavored spin on Blood Money’s “All the World Is Green” was recorded in Milan, Italy, 2008 as part of Waits’ Glitter & Doom Tour, while the stripped-down piano rendition of Alice’s “Fish and Bird” was performed in London in 2004: Both Alice and Blood Money were the result of Waits and co-writer Kathleen Brennan’s recent collaboration with playwright Robert Wilson, who they previously worked with for Waits’ 1989...
musictimes.com
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored
David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
NME
More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims
Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
Guitar World Magazine
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine: the ultimate interview – only in the new Guitar World
Also in this issue: 60 wild years of Ernie Ball, Bowie's Ziggy Stardust turns 50, Mike Campbell, Eric Johnson, Korn and more. Dave Mustaine’s former Metallica bandmates may have penned the line, “What don’t kill ya make ya more strong” (Broken, Beat & Scarred), but it’s Megadeth’s main man that has more accurately demonstrated the grammatically correct aphorism by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
Dave Mustaine Reveals Which New Megadeth Song Is Their Fastest Ever
If you feel the need, the need for speed, Megadeth have always had you covered. But at nearly 40 years into their career, Dave Mustaine reveals what he thinks might be the fastest song that Megadeth have ever recorded. That descriptor goes to the recently released track "Night Stalkers." In...
The Pogues' bass player Darryl Hunt dies age 72 as band pays tribute with lyrics from hit song 'Love You 'Till The End'
The Pogues' bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72 and his band mates have paid tribute to him. The band's official social media account today announced that he died on Monday afternoon in London, by quoting their song Love You 'Till The End, which was written by the bassist.
Billboard
Dance Gavin Dance Crowns Rock Album Charts, Earns First Billboard 200 Top 10
Dance Gavin Dance rules Billboard‘s rock album charts with its new album Jackpot Juicer, which debuts atop the rankings dated Aug. 13. In the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week, the set started with 34,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, with 26,000 via album sales. The LP is...
Watch Heart's Ann Wilson performing Barracuda at Wacken Open Air 2022
Wacken TV shares professionally-filmed footage of Ann Wilson performing one of Heart's hallmark anthems in Germany
musictimes.com
Nicky Moore Cause of Death Tragic: Samson Vocalist Dead at 75
The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Samson, Nicky Moore, has passed away at 75 years old. Nicky Moore's death has been confirmed on his Official Facebook Page. According to the tribute, the heavy metal pioneer died last Wednesday morning. Nicky Moore's cause of death has not yet been confirmed by his estate.
That time Thin Lizzy recorded an album of Deep Purple covers and saved their career
It's late 1972, and Thin Lizzy are about to lose their record contract - then along comes an offer they can't afford to refuse
