ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Bills' QB Case Keenum Pulls Prank On Teammates For Autographs At Camp

It's Case Keenum's 10th training camp, and if there's one thing the veteran quarterback has learned ... it's the value of a good prank during the dog days of camp!. The Bills' backup QB decided to have a little fun at the expense of his teammates as they prepare for the start of the season, dressing up as a fan, and bugging players for autographs.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy