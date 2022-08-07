It's Case Keenum's 10th training camp, and if there's one thing the veteran quarterback has learned ... it's the value of a good prank during the dog days of camp!. The Bills' backup QB decided to have a little fun at the expense of his teammates as they prepare for the start of the season, dressing up as a fan, and bugging players for autographs.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO