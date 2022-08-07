ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Aaron Donald: Josh Allen is 'like a futuristic Big Ben'

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Rams won’t get to ease into the regular season this year, facing arguably the best team in the NFL right off the bat in Week 1. They’ll host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8, the first game of the 2022 season.

The Bills are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, and Allen has the best odds of any player to win league MVP, so all eyes are on Buffalo this season.

Aaron Donald is looking forward to facing Allen and the Bills in the opener, though he knows how tough the 6-foot-5 quarterback is to get on the ground – similar to Ben Roethlisberger, only more athletic.

“He’s a big guy. He’s a tough guy. He’s athletic,” Donald said on “Inside Rams Camp.” “In my opinion, he’s like a futuristic Big Ben. A little bit more athletic, can move a little bit better. But he’s a guy that ain’t gonna go down easy so you gotta come with your big boy pads when you get to wrap him up.”

Rams-Bills is about as good as it gets for a season opener, and not just because it’s the defending champions against the Super Bowl favorites. Allen is a premier quarterback going up against Matthew Stafford, whose career has seen a level of resurgence since joining the Rams. Von Miller is returning to SoFi Stadium, and there will be marquee matchups between Jalen Ramsey and Stefon Diggs, and Cooper Kupp and Tre’Davious White.

That game can’t get here soon enough.

Comments / 1

 

The Spun

John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale

John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million. He turned it down. Today, with the team officially selling for a record...
DENVER, CO
