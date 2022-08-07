Read full article on original website
Related
Marcis Floyd Describes 'Smooth Transition' to New Position, New Team
Will Marcis Floyd follow in the footsteps of Alonzo Addae and Charles Woods and have a major impact on the WVU defense?
Oklahoma Little League Player Hit in the Head, Great Sportsmanship Ensues
If you are a baseball fan and want to see the pure joy of the game, watch the Little League World Series. Every year, we see a group of coaches and players who come out and play the game not to one up each other but to truly compete. These young men are learning a great lesson in not only how to be a graceful winner but also how to learn from defeat and not let that defeat get them down. For one Oklahoma player in today's (August 9) Little League Southwest Regional Tournament, he showed empathy for a Texas player after an errant pitch hit his teammate in the head.
US105
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1