If you are a baseball fan and want to see the pure joy of the game, watch the Little League World Series. Every year, we see a group of coaches and players who come out and play the game not to one up each other but to truly compete. These young men are learning a great lesson in not only how to be a graceful winner but also how to learn from defeat and not let that defeat get them down. For one Oklahoma player in today's (August 9) Little League Southwest Regional Tournament, he showed empathy for a Texas player after an errant pitch hit his teammate in the head.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO