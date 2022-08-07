NC State football countdown to kickoff: 27

Former NC State safety Earl Wolff (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NC State football season opener for 2022 is at East Carolina on Sept. 3 — or 27 days away from Sunday. The Wolfpacker continues its countdown for the season with notes about the number 27.

27: Significant notes involving the number 27 in NC State football history

• In the history of NC State football, only one team won at a higher rate than the 1927 squad. That team went 9-1, which at the time was a school record for victories. That 90.0 percent winning percentage is topped only by the undefeated 1907 squad. Nearly 100 years later, only the 2002 Wolfpack that went 11-3 has won more games than the 1927 team.

Coached by Gus Tebell, NC State outscored its opponents 206-69 that season on its way to winning the Southern Conference. The lone loss came in Week Two, a 20-0 setback at Furman, who finished 10-1 in 1927. What followed for the Pack was an eight-game winning streak that included a win over Florida in a game played in Tampa, Fla. The final two wins were by a combined score of 53-0 over South Carolina on the road and Michigan State at home.

• One of the more intriguing younger linebackers on the NC State football roster wears No. 27 — third-year redshirt freshman Jayland Parker.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder is locked in a competition to land a spot on the two-deep depth chart. He had an impressive spring performance that earned positive reviews from NC State head coach Dave Doeren.

Parker arrived at NC State after an interesting recruitment. The product of Macon (Ga.) Westside High originally verbally committed to Colorado over NC State and Purdue. However, Parker’s first decision did not last long. Shortly after decommitting, Parker made official visits to Arizona and NC State and then picked the Wolfpack despite interest from Clemson at the time.

Louisville made a late charge at Parker, but he held firm to NC State.

• One of the more popular players under former NC State football coach Tom O’Brien was safety Earl Wolff, who wore No. 27 from 2009-12.

Wolff was an under-the-radar prospect at Hoke County High in Raeford, N.C., who exploded onto the NC State football recruiting board with a stellar performance at a camp in 2007. That led to an offer which Wolff immediately accepted.

Wolff proved that performance was no fluke. He holds the NC State football record for most tackles by a defensive back with 400 and was first-team All-ACC as a senior. He is one of just five players in school history to reach 400 career tackles.

Additionally, his eight forced fumblers are tied for third most at NC State.

In 2013, Wolff was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and spent three years in the league.