ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State football countdown to kickoff: 27

By Matt Carter about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5ql4_0h8Em3rF00
Former NC State safety Earl Wolff (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NC State football season opener for 2022 is at East Carolina on Sept. 3 — or 27 days away from Sunday. The Wolfpacker continues its countdown for the season with notes about the number 27.

27: Significant notes involving the number 27 in NC State football history

• In the history of NC State football, only one team won at a higher rate than the 1927 squad. That team went 9-1, which at the time was a school record for victories. That 90.0 percent winning percentage is topped only by the undefeated 1907 squad. Nearly 100 years later, only the 2002 Wolfpack that went 11-3 has won more games than the 1927 team.

Coached by Gus Tebell, NC State outscored its opponents 206-69 that season on its way to winning the Southern Conference. The lone loss came in Week Two, a 20-0 setback at Furman, who finished 10-1 in 1927. What followed for the Pack was an eight-game winning streak that included a win over Florida in a game played in Tampa, Fla. The final two wins were by a combined score of 53-0 over South Carolina on the road and Michigan State at home.

• One of the more intriguing younger linebackers on the NC State football roster wears No. 27 — third-year redshirt freshman Jayland Parker.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder is locked in a competition to land a spot on the two-deep depth chart. He had an impressive spring performance that earned positive reviews from NC State head coach Dave Doeren.

Parker arrived at NC State after an interesting recruitment. The product of Macon (Ga.) Westside High originally verbally committed to Colorado over NC State and Purdue. However, Parker’s first decision did not last long. Shortly after decommitting, Parker made official visits to Arizona and NC State and then picked the Wolfpack despite interest from Clemson at the time.

Louisville made a late charge at Parker, but he held firm to NC State.

• One of the more popular players under former NC State football coach Tom O’Brien was safety Earl Wolff, who wore No. 27 from 2009-12.

Wolff was an under-the-radar prospect at Hoke County High in Raeford, N.C., who exploded onto the NC State football recruiting board with a stellar performance at a camp in 2007. That led to an offer which Wolff immediately accepted.

Wolff proved that performance was no fluke. He holds the NC State football record for most tackles by a defensive back with 400 and was first-team All-ACC as a senior. He is one of just five players in school history to reach 400 career tackles.

Additionally, his eight forced fumblers are tied for third most at NC State.

In 2013, Wolff was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and spent three years in the league.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas

The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke staff on board with recruit playing two sports

As of Monday, Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power has five finalists: his Duke basketball suitors plus Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia. RELATED: Rivals among finalists for elite power forward Yet technically speaking, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound rising high school senior, who ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Football
Greenville, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Macon, NC
State
Arizona State
City
Raeford, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Greenville, NC
State
South Carolina State
BlueDevilCountry

Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K

Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
APEX, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Countdown#Football History#American Football#College Football#Wolfpacker#The Southern Conference#Furman
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
RALEIGH, NC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Raleigh, NC to Niagara Falls

If you're looking for southern charm with a city vibe, then the road trip from Raleigh to Niagara Falls is the ideal adventure. Taking you through the wilderness of the mountains along the epic Blue Ridge Mountains, you'll arrive at your destination in awe at the wonder of the falls.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WRAL News

Shaw University plans for redevelopment in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Shaw University is inviting the public to tour its campus Monday as it works on redevelopment plans that will impact historic downtown Raleigh. The university is in a high-traffic area and owns a lot of land in downtown Raleigh. University leaders on Monday will outline their...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall

WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
WAKE FOREST, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy