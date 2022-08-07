Pete Golding opens up about his 'very poor decision' after February DUI arrest

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Back in February, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. On Sunday, Golding spoke to reporters and was asked about his offseason DUI arrest.

Golding did not hide from his mistake, rather admitting that he made a “very poor decision.” Now, he is focused on earning the trust back from his team and players, and he believes he has grown from his mistake in the months since.

“Yeah absolutely. I think anytime you’re in a leadership role, in anything you do you’ve got a responsibility,” Golding said when asked about his arrest. “So I think it’s – every day we talk to our kids about making good decisions. There’s consequences for making bad decisions. I made a very poor decision that affected many more people than just myself and I know it was selfish. It opened up a lot of emotions for a lot of people because people can be affected by making that decision.

“I was wrong and I’ve got to suffer the consequences for it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life to adjust what I did to become a better person for it whether it’s as a father, a husband and a coach. The biggest thing for me obviously is like I told the team. I met with them that next day and said look, I can tell you anything I want. I’ve got to show you to provide that leadership and to get that trust back from the team and move on.”

Golding has been Alabama’s defensive coordinator since 2018. He has also coached inside linebackers for the Crimson Tide.

This season, Golding and Alabama’s defense come in with high expectations. They are led by Will Anderson, who is arguably the best defensive player in all of college football. With Anderson and other pieces such as Dallas Turner and Henry To’o To’o among many others, Golding has plenty of weapons at his disposal. If Alabama wants to return to the National Championship Game in 2022, having a dominant defense is going to be an extremely important factor.