Gainesville, FL

Coveted 2025 TE raves about second experience in Gainesville, reels in Gators offer

By Corey Bender about 6 hours
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Rising sophomore tight end had an eye-opening second experience in Gainesville last weekend. He ultimately received an offer as well.

AthlonSports.com

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Georgia Football: Todd Monken not buying narrative of offense having to carry defense

The nation-wide notion surrounding Georgia Football entering the 2022 season goes something like this: “The defense is losing a lot of players and is going to take a step back. The offense returns the starting quarterback from a National Championship winning team along with the majority of his weapons from that team. Therefore, the offense is going to have to carry the defense in 2022.” Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken doesn’t buy into that.
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

David Spaulding talks return from injury, role on defense

David Spaulding found himself in an unenviable position in March and April: watching South Carolina practice instead of being out there for it. The Gamecocks’ nickel back was still recovering from shoulder surgery and couldn’t be out there. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t locked in, he said.
ORANGEBURG, SC
On3.com

Fall Camp Snapshot(s): The Ole Miss defensive line and linebackers

The Ole Miss defense was much-improved last season, and the Rebels have seemingly carried over that good work over through two weeks of fall camp, aided by transfer reinforcements, including Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey. There’s plenty of practice time to go yet before the Rebels can attempt to...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

NIL Deals of the Week: Rhoback U adds Bijan Robinson, Michael Mayer, new SMU collective to dish out $36k to athletes

With college football inching closer, more NIL collectives continue to ramp up production. A new SMU group hit the market this week, unveiling plans to dish out $36k to football and basketball players. With deep-pocked donors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it’s no surprise that the Mustangs are able to access that cash. It’s another sign of where NIL is headed in Year 2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Tim Tebow featured on Eli’s Places Season 2 Debut

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
GAINESVILLE, FL
