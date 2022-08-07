ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?

If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
Lawton City Council gives green light on I-44 pedestrian bridge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council has chosen to move forward with plans to build a pedestrian bridge in east Lawton. Council gave the green light Tuesday for the bridge to be constructed at East Gore Boulevard and I-44, which has long been considered a dangerous area, due an increased number of pedestrian deaths and injuries over the years.
More charges filed in Iowa Park chase-crash in March

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back. Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content […]
Nine transported to hospital after explosion at Vitro plant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials say nine employees at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls were transported to the hospital following an explosion. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke tells our crew that a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He says the leak was next to a burner which caused an ignition leading to an explosion.
Crews battle house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Was Lawton’s Seriously Flawed Road Project A Smoke Screen?

There's an old saying in life that says there's no such thing as a free puppy. I didn't grow up with pets, so I heard it for the first time as an adult. Even though I'm still pet-less, the sentiment helps clarify all sorts of situations in life. In this instance residents got a new free road, and in turn, it only cost them their curbs.
OSBI offers reward for information on Comanche County cold case

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is prepared to offer a $5,000 reward for information regarding a Comanche County cold case. OSBI agents are currently searching for information on the murder of Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, 21, who was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache.
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that the victim Marion Cason Lee […]
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

