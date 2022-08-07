Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
Your hometown girl Laura is coming back to the airwaves in Wichita Falls!
Have you ever felt like something was just suckin' the life outta ya? That very thing that you've been so incredibly passionate about your whole life, that thing you're committed to, the one thing you just know you're called to do... The one thing you were determined to succeed at...
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WF Farmers Market Association announces new location
The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association has announced that they will be changing their location for the rest of the summer season.
2022’s Top 10 Brunch Spots in Wichita Falls, According to Yelp
I’m going to let you in on a little secret – I’m not a morning person. No, I don’t sleep until noon every day, but I’m not up before the crack of dawn if I can help it. Also, I rarely wake up hungry. It’s...
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
Sikes Senter Mall losing another popular store
This marks the third major retailer to announce plans to leave Sikes Senter Mall in less than a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising
Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
kswo.com
Lawton City Council gives green light on I-44 pedestrian bridge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council has chosen to move forward with plans to build a pedestrian bridge in east Lawton. Council gave the green light Tuesday for the bridge to be constructed at East Gore Boulevard and I-44, which has long been considered a dangerous area, due an increased number of pedestrian deaths and injuries over the years.
3 recognized at Iowa Park City Council meeting for life-saving measures
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Iowa Park recognized three people for their efforts in preventing tragedy earlier this summer when a 4-year-old lost consciousness at the municipal swimming pool. Owen Horton, Connor Upton, and Kayle Parker were presented with life-saving awards by Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andy Payne during […]
More charges filed in Iowa Park chase-crash in March
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back. Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel6now.com
Nine transported to hospital after explosion at Vitro plant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials say nine employees at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls were transported to the hospital following an explosion. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke tells our crew that a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He says the leak was next to a burner which caused an ignition leading to an explosion.
$5,000 reward offered for information in cold murder case
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help as they investigate a cold case
kswo.com
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Was Lawton’s Seriously Flawed Road Project A Smoke Screen?
There's an old saying in life that says there's no such thing as a free puppy. I didn't grow up with pets, so I heard it for the first time as an adult. Even though I'm still pet-less, the sentiment helps clarify all sorts of situations in life. In this instance residents got a new free road, and in turn, it only cost them their curbs.
kswo.com
OSBI offers reward for information on Comanche County cold case
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is prepared to offer a $5,000 reward for information regarding a Comanche County cold case. OSBI agents are currently searching for information on the murder of Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, 21, who was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache.
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that the victim Marion Cason Lee […]
Nursing home resident jailed following disturbance
"When I get uncuffed, I am going to kill you, b****." According to police, this is what a man shouted at a female nurse following an early morning disturbance at a local senior care facility.
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0