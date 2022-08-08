ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot to death near ARCO in Visalia

Authorities are investigating a homicide that took place in Tulare County early on Sunday morning.

Visalia police responded to the ARCO on South Lovers Lane for a report of shots fired outside the business just after 1:30 am.

When officers arrived, they surveyed the area and found the body of a man in a nearby neighborhood. He had several gunshot wounds.

The man has now been identified as 30-year-old Alfonso Barrera.

Investigators believe he was trying to leave the area.

Detectives are working to find out what got him killed.

Sergeant Mike Short said the clerk at the ARCO gas station was the one who reported the shooting, and told officers there was some type of argument between a few individuals inside.

They left and that's when gunshots rang out.

Short said officers found several shell casings in the area.

This is Visalia's 6th homicide this year. Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.

