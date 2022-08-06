ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Yardbarker

Ravens, K Justin Tucker agree to extension; RB JK Dobbins activated

The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year extension through the 2027 season on Monday. The total value of the deal is $24 million, including an $11.5 million signing bonus and $17.5 million guaranteed, multiple outlets reported. The Ravens also activated running back JK Dobbins from the physically...
International Business Times

Mitch Trubisky To Start At Quarterback, Says Steelers Head Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers were unsure who their starting quarterback will be after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement, but there now seems to be clarity in the situation. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke with his former cornerback Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports HQ and was asked whether Mitch Trubisky would...
