Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target

The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins

The 26-year-old David Pastrnak is entering the final year of his contract which carries a $6,666,667 salary cap hit. TSN: David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday on David Pastrnak, the Boston Bruins, and a potential contract extension. “Well, certainly discussions are there with respect to getting him...
3 Storylines ahead of the Flyers 2022-2023 training camp

The Philadelphia Flyers can officially work towards their 2022-2023 goals when they hit the ice at the Flyers Training Center in a little over a month for training camp. Last season was embarrassing for all parties involved. Attendance figures dropped, and a vocal sect of the fanbase went as far as putting bags on their heads. All the doom and gloom is very present, and it’s understandable. The feeling is that the team doesn’t have a plan, especially following an off-season opportunity to sign Johnny Gaudreau under the impression that Chuck Fletcher and Dave Scott were fishing for an “aggressive retool.”
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success

Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
Detroit Red Wings sign Jake Walman to one-year contract

Walman was a restricted free agent after finishing a two-year contract with a $725,000 cap hit, a deal he originally signed with the St. Louis Blues. He had an arbitration hearing scheduled on August 11th, but the two parties have managed to reach an agreement beforehand. With this deal done, there are no more arbitration cases left for the summer.
