thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll
The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
Here is why Andy Reid had Michael Vick at Chiefs training camp on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs had a special guest out at training camp practice over the weekend. Former NFL QB Michael Vick joined the Chiefs at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday. The team shared a photo of Vick, alongside both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce breaking the huddle during the course of practice.
Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday
The Kansas City Chiefs made a defensive end swap on Monday, signing Matt Dickerson while cutting Shilique Calhoun. Dickerson, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on July 29, has played in 18 NFL games, all with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20. In those 18 appearances, the former UCLA standout...
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
TMZ.com
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff
In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
NFL・
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson
Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
Dark horse trade partner could bring Roquan Smith closer to home
A dark horse candidate to potentially trade for Chicago Bears linebacker and former Georgia football star Roquan Smith would have to be his “hometown” Atlanta Falcons. With Roquan Smith unhappy about his Chicago Bears contract situation, could the Atlanta Falcons swoop in and trade for the former Georgia football star and Macon County native?
theScore
Goodell: Evidence shows need for year-long Watson suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league is pushing for a year-long suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson due to evidence of "egregious'' and "predatory behavior." "We've seen the evidence. (Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson) was very clear about the evidence ... there (were) multiple violations here, and...
theScore
Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023
Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
NFL Analysis Network
These 3 Teams Should Consider Signing Free Agent WR Will Fuller
Training camps are underway throughout the NFL as teams are gearing up for their first preseason games. Free agents are waiting for the call as organizations are figuring out which positions they need to address in the coming weeks. One player that is patiently waiting to sign with a new...
Video: Ex-Cavaliers guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
