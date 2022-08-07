ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs made a defensive end swap on Monday, signing Matt Dickerson while cutting Shilique Calhoun. Dickerson, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on July 29, has played in 18 NFL games, all with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20. In those 18 appearances, the former UCLA standout...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Washington Commanders#American Football#The Washington Post#Fedex Field
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Dark horse trade partner could bring Roquan Smith closer to home

A dark horse candidate to potentially trade for Chicago Bears linebacker and former Georgia football star Roquan Smith would have to be his “hometown” Atlanta Falcons. With Roquan Smith unhappy about his Chicago Bears contract situation, could the Atlanta Falcons swoop in and trade for the former Georgia football star and Macon County native?
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Goodell: Evidence shows need for year-long Watson suspension

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league is pushing for a year-long suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson due to evidence of "egregious'' and "predatory behavior." "We've seen the evidence. (Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson) was very clear about the evidence ... there (were) multiple violations here, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023

Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

These 3 Teams Should Consider Signing Free Agent WR Will Fuller

Training camps are underway throughout the NFL as teams are gearing up for their first preseason games. Free agents are waiting for the call as organizations are figuring out which positions they need to address in the coming weeks. One player that is patiently waiting to sign with a new...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Ex-Cavaliers guard throws punch during pro-am game

This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy