Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

'Daddy-daughter date night': About the Allentown family on Musikfest poster art

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Now that Musikfest is about halfway through, you may have checked out some of the music, eaten some of the food, and seen some of the new art exhibits by now. You may even be carrying some of that art around with you, as the poster art is displayed on merchandise as well. But what you may not realize is the people depicted in the art are loyal festival-goers from Allentown, who've been coming to Musikfest for years. And the artist who created the painting grew up in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online

Hundreds of volunteers help Musikfest go off without a hitch

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest takes a lot of planning, organizers, vendors and artists, but it wouldn't be what it is without all of the volunteers. 69 News reporter Ali Reid talked with Cory Stevens, the volunteer internship programs manager with ArtsQuest, for more on how it all works. He's responsible...
Pocono Update

St. Matthews Annual Festival Is All Set For This Weekend

St. Matthew's Church is celebrating its 2022 Festival this weekend, and you don't have to be a member to enjoy the family fun. St. Matthews festival has been a yearly tradition for over a decade. This year's festival is the first since 2019. It will take place at the church and will feature free entertainment daily, including the 2nd street players, Joey + The T Birds, Kevin Macintire as Elvis, DJ Ruby, and more. There will also be a variety of international foods and desserts, a beer and wine garden, and games for all ages. In addition to the games, the event also features BINGO, Prize Raffles, and St. Matthew's mega 50/50, which is now over $27,000.
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Nazareth club transformed into farm-to-table eatery, bowling and entertainment venue

What was once the site of a historic hotel and the Jacksonian Club in Nazareth has been transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant, bowling and entertainment venue. The Farm & Table opened last month in the more than 12,000-square-foot space at 119 S. Main St. The building the restaurant is housed in initially operated as the Johnson Hotel from 1897 to 1912. By the early 1900s, the first floor occupied a hardware store and tinsmith’s shop. More recently, the main level sat vacant when the Jacksonian Club closed in March 2020 and the building was sold to property manage Ray Orwig. Jenna Orwig, of Orwig Property Management, previously told lehighvalleylive.com about 15 apartments on the building’s second and third floors have recently been remodeled.
WFMZ-TV Online

Santander announces an 'electric' Christmas show

READING, Pa. - This heat wave may have you thinking about...Christmas?. Well the Santander Performing Arts Center is already looking ahead. Another holiday-themed show was announced for later this year. Lightwire Theater is bringing its 'A Very Electric Christmas' to the Reading venue on November 30, the center said Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: 'Jekyll & Hyde' to open at Genesius

The struggle between good and evil will come to life on the Genesius stage when "Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical" is performed at the theater in Reading from Friday through Aug. 21. Originally scheduled for Genesius' 2020 season, but canceled due to the pandemic, "Jekyll & Hyde" is finally making...
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Every day is a fight, in life and in the ring’: Allentown boxing program gets kids off streets (WATCH)

A small boxing gym on the top floor of a gritty warehouse that’s home to Azar Towing in Allentown is changing lives. Co-founder Paul Pinnock, 53, has transformed young lives for 11 years with his nonprofit Lehigh Valley Pound 4 Pound Boxing. He finally got his own place two years ago and will celebrate the gym’s third anniversary later this month.
PhillyBite

Fox Chase Tavern Opens in Northeast Philadelphia

Fox Chase Tavern is now open in Northeast Philadelphia. The new tavern takes over the former Mcnally's on Rhawn, A neighborhood bar known for cold drinks and bar fare. Before opening the Fox Chase Tavern, The new owners are Kevin and Jen Bove, who enjoy good food and a great atmosphere. The couple also owns Squire Tavern in Somerton, a fine-dining restaurant. And now, the pair has expanded their offerings with a new location in Fox Chase, Located at 427 Rhawn Street. The couple is also devoted to motorcycle cruising. The menu includes cheesesteaks, roast pork, and appetizers such as fried pickles, wings, scrapple fries, and french onion soup.
WFMZ-TV Online

Fans turn out for Action Track racing at Kutztown Fair

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — It's off to the races at the Kutztown Fair, with dozens of racers hitting the Action Track and bringing the crowds out, too. "It's our favorite week," said Jennifer Greiss of Mertztown. Greiss was in the stands with her family. The outing is something that has...
WFMZ-TV Online

Saturday event to close stretch of Penn Street in Reading

READING, Pa. — If your travels will take you through the heart of downtown Reading on Saturday, be advised you may have to take a detour. City police announced Wednesday that they will close the 500 block of Penn Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets) to all traffic between approximately 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
