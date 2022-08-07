Read full article on original website
'Daddy-daughter date night': About the Allentown family on Musikfest poster art
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Now that Musikfest is about halfway through, you may have checked out some of the music, eaten some of the food, and seen some of the new art exhibits by now. You may even be carrying some of that art around with you, as the poster art is displayed on merchandise as well. But what you may not realize is the people depicted in the art are loyal festival-goers from Allentown, who've been coming to Musikfest for years. And the artist who created the painting grew up in the Lehigh Valley.
Hundreds of volunteers help Musikfest go off without a hitch
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest takes a lot of planning, organizers, vendors and artists, but it wouldn't be what it is without all of the volunteers. 69 News reporter Ali Reid talked with Cory Stevens, the volunteer internship programs manager with ArtsQuest, for more on how it all works. He's responsible...
Lani’s Grilled Cheese Moves To Fat Mikey’s In East Stroudsburg
Image Capture by Nathal Walcott, Fat Mikey's Cheesesteaks in East Stroudsburg, PA. One local restaurant favorite, Lani's Grilled Cheese Shop, has moved into another East Stroudsburg location, Fat Mikey's, but the reason why might surprise you.
St. Matthews Annual Festival Is All Set For This Weekend
St. Matthew's Church is celebrating its 2022 Festival this weekend, and you don't have to be a member to enjoy the family fun. St. Matthews festival has been a yearly tradition for over a decade. This year's festival is the first since 2019. It will take place at the church and will feature free entertainment daily, including the 2nd street players, Joey + The T Birds, Kevin Macintire as Elvis, DJ Ruby, and more. There will also be a variety of international foods and desserts, a beer and wine garden, and games for all ages. In addition to the games, the event also features BINGO, Prize Raffles, and St. Matthew's mega 50/50, which is now over $27,000.
Easton organization, local barber hold back-to-school drive to provide backpacks and free haircuts to students in need
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton organization is teaming up with a local barber to hold a back-to-school drive to provide backpacks and free haircuts to students in need. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with organizers who say they are in urgent need of supplies. A day filled with fun...
Fines, imprisonment possible for riding bikes, skateboards through Easton's special events
EASTON, Pa. – After a shooting at Easton Heritage Day last month, Easton City Council is establishing penalties for individuals who break the law and ride through special events in the city. The legislative body OK'd an amendment to the city's "Peace and Good Order" code to include a...
Supplies, haircutters - then kids - needed for Easton area back-to-school giveaway
A community-driven effort to help Easton area youth get ready to go back to school is returning to a full, in-person event for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. The No Child Left Behind giveaway of backpacks and school supplies, plus free haircuts, is scheduled for noon to...
Ex-Nazareth club transformed into farm-to-table eatery, bowling and entertainment venue
What was once the site of a historic hotel and the Jacksonian Club in Nazareth has been transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant, bowling and entertainment venue. The Farm & Table opened last month in the more than 12,000-square-foot space at 119 S. Main St. The building the restaurant is housed in initially operated as the Johnson Hotel from 1897 to 1912. By the early 1900s, the first floor occupied a hardware store and tinsmith’s shop. More recently, the main level sat vacant when the Jacksonian Club closed in March 2020 and the building was sold to property manage Ray Orwig. Jenna Orwig, of Orwig Property Management, previously told lehighvalleylive.com about 15 apartments on the building’s second and third floors have recently been remodeled.
Santander announces an 'electric' Christmas show
READING, Pa. - This heat wave may have you thinking about...Christmas?. Well the Santander Performing Arts Center is already looking ahead. Another holiday-themed show was announced for later this year. Lightwire Theater is bringing its 'A Very Electric Christmas' to the Reading venue on November 30, the center said Tuesday.
Levittown Ice Cream Shop One of Many Nearby Spots Creating Unique Soft Serve Flavors
The Levittown ice cream shop is one of many nearby spots making unique soft serve flavors.Image via Dairy Delite. A Levittown ice cream shop has become known for offering several unique soft serve flavors for new and longtime clientele. Jenn Ladd got the scoop and wrote about the Bucks County ice cream spot for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Things to Do: 'Jekyll & Hyde' to open at Genesius
The struggle between good and evil will come to life on the Genesius stage when "Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical" is performed at the theater in Reading from Friday through Aug. 21. Originally scheduled for Genesius' 2020 season, but canceled due to the pandemic, "Jekyll & Hyde" is finally making...
Only a few days left to vote for Hotel Bethlehem in USA Today's contest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Hotel Bethlehem is close to winning USA Today's best historic hotel for the second year in a row, but it needs your help. Voting closes Monday, Aug. 15 at noon. The Hotel Bethlehem was the frontrunner since voting began, but now the leaderboard is dark until...
‘Every day is a fight, in life and in the ring’: Allentown boxing program gets kids off streets (WATCH)
A small boxing gym on the top floor of a gritty warehouse that’s home to Azar Towing in Allentown is changing lives. Co-founder Paul Pinnock, 53, has transformed young lives for 11 years with his nonprofit Lehigh Valley Pound 4 Pound Boxing. He finally got his own place two years ago and will celebrate the gym’s third anniversary later this month.
PhillyBite
Fox Chase Tavern Opens in Northeast Philadelphia
Fox Chase Tavern is now open in Northeast Philadelphia. The new tavern takes over the former Mcnally's on Rhawn, A neighborhood bar known for cold drinks and bar fare. Before opening the Fox Chase Tavern, The new owners are Kevin and Jen Bove, who enjoy good food and a great atmosphere. The couple also owns Squire Tavern in Somerton, a fine-dining restaurant. And now, the pair has expanded their offerings with a new location in Fox Chase, Located at 427 Rhawn Street. The couple is also devoted to motorcycle cruising. The menu includes cheesesteaks, roast pork, and appetizers such as fried pickles, wings, scrapple fries, and french onion soup.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Fans turn out for Action Track racing at Kutztown Fair
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — It's off to the races at the Kutztown Fair, with dozens of racers hitting the Action Track and bringing the crowds out, too. "It's our favorite week," said Jennifer Greiss of Mertztown. Greiss was in the stands with her family. The outing is something that has...
Power outage hits hundreds in downtown Easton on a sweltering night
Power was out for some in downtown Easton on a sweltering Monday evening while the Lehigh Valley dealt with a persistent heat wave. As of 8 p.m., Met-Ed reported equipment damage knocked out power to 100 to 500 customers near Centre Square. The company estimated power would be back by 11 p.m.
Saturday event to close stretch of Penn Street in Reading
READING, Pa. — If your travels will take you through the heart of downtown Reading on Saturday, be advised you may have to take a detour. City police announced Wednesday that they will close the 500 block of Penn Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets) to all traffic between approximately 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Northampton County couple wins big at Transplant Games of America
MARTINS CREEK, Pa. - Albert and Vicki Piccotti from Martins Creek danced their way to victory at the 2022 Transplant Games of America. Representing Team Philly, the pair took home five gold medals each in the ballroom dancing competition. "They don't just hand them out. I mean, we got the...
Supply chain issues, other surprises causing months-long delay in Easton Centre Square renovation
EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Mayor says supply chain issues are to blame for the months-long delays in the Centre Square renovation project. It comes as residents wonder why there's been days throughout the summer they haven't seen contractors working in the area. The Mayor says the square hasn't been touched...
