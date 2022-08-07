ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine, then you know that there are a lot of beautiful places around that you can explore. Whether you want to plan a quick and fun weekend getaway or you are looking for amazing places for a longer vacation, there is something for everything and everybody in Maine. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages and are a lot of fun. Here's what made it on the list:
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change

(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
MAINE STATE
mdislander.com

Viewpoint: What has changed on Mount Desert Island?

Sunday, July 31, was a sad day for our community. A 21-year-old Bar Harbor resident was arrested while exercising his First Amendment rights near the Northeast Harbor house of Leonard Leo. Mr. Leo is best known for his outsized role in shaping the lopsided U.S. Supreme Court that recently overturned Roe v. Wade. Protesters have gathered sporadically on the street in front of the conservative activist’s house since the Roe decision, though their complaints about his work go far beyond Roe.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Bluenose Inn to rebuild annex

BAR HARBOR — Plans to rebuild the section of the Bluenose Inn that caught fire in February were unveiled at the Planning Board meeting last Wednesday. The design consists of a new, four-story hotel building encompassing approximately 9,725 square feet. It will have capacity for 21 suites, replacing the former 45 double-occupancy rooms.
BAR HARBOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland, ME
Entertainment
City
Southwest Harbor, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Rockland, ME
State
Maine State
Rockland, ME
Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
92 Moose

Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor

My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Viewpoint: Two visions of Bar Harbor

Within a larger and ongoing process of self-reflection, Bar Harbor is currently faced with and must decide between two competing visions of what it wants to be as a town and how it wants to govern itself. The following is a status report from one side in this debate. First,...
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Accessible carriage available for ANP tours

BAR HARBOR — A wheelchair accessible carriage for tours on Acadia National Park’s historic carriage roads is now available by reservation. The carriage was purchased through Friends of Acadia with support from an endowment established by the Shelby Cullom Davis Foundation, the predecessor of the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation. The carriage has a ramp on the back that should be accessible to most types of wheelchairs. Several additional passengers may join on the carriage’s bench seats.
BAR HARBOR, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Katz
Person
Louise Nevelson
Person
Karl Schrag
Person
Kenneth Noland
mdislander.com

Editorial: Maine positioned to meet climate goal

Maine is about 75 percent of the way toward achieving carbon neutrality, according to a recent report from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Full carbon neutrality – the state’s goal by 2045 – will be achieved when all emissions are offset by carbon sequestration in the environment. On that front, it helps that Maine has lots and lots of trees. What the industrialized world spews out, they help soak up. And they look good doing it.
MAINE STATE
mdislander.com

Memorial luminaria event set for Aug. 13

BAR HARBOR — Hundreds of luminarias will encircle the Bar Harbor Village Green soon in a ceremony of hope and remembrance to honor cancer survivors and those who lost their battle with cancer. The 21st Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening, sponsored by YWCA Mount Desert Island, will take...
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Nature: There are always surprises in store

Take time this month to go out in the woods, fields and along the shore for a walk. There is always something special to find in nature. The heavy-duty nesting cycles are underway or getting into the last stages for most creatures, but nature always has a few surprises for us. 
MOUNT DESERT, ME
mdislander.com

Gov. Mills joins COA Summer Institute

BAR HARBOR — Maine Governor Janet Mills joined the 2022 College of the Atlantic Summer Institute to speak in favor of climate action. Gov. Mills introduced the closing session of the week-long institute, A Voice for the Ocean, on July 29, which featured “Law & Order” actor Sam Waterston, and Susan and David Rockefeller Jr.
BAR HARBOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Contemporary Art#Art Museum#Public Art#Social
WMTW

Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation

PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Lobster Festival ends in Rockland after two years away

ROCKLAND, Maine — The Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland wrapped up after five days on Sunday after two years away. Over 22,000 pounds of lobster was consumed during the festival, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Organizers say that the festival, which offered free admission,...
ROCKLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
mdislander.com

Island Briefs: Education openings, public hearings, open house

BAR HARBOR — Several schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System are looking to hire more ed techs and special education teachers for the coming school year, according to Superintendent Mike Zboray. And one of the two teaching positions on the Cranberry Isles is still unfilled. Classes will be held at the Longfellow School on Great Cranberry Island this year.
BAR HARBOR, ME
92 Moose

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
mdislander.com

High school project could top $23.7M

BAR HARBOR — Adding a second story to the library, reconfiguring the science labs and creating a new main entrance at Mount Desert Island High School would cost about $23.7 million, according to the architectural firm the school hired to plan the improvements. Oak Point Associates of Biddeford presented...
BAR HARBOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy