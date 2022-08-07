Gunman in Black SUV Seriously Wounds Man in Parking Lot of Mission Beach Hotel

A San Diego Police cruiser at a crime scene. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

A 41-year-old man was seriously wounded early Sunday when a suspect inside a black SUV fired shots at him in the parking lot of the Bahia Resort Hotel in the Mission Beach, authorities said.

The victim was with a group of pedestrians walking westbound through the hotel’s parking lot at 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, where the SUV was driving in circles at about 12:15 a.m., the San Diego Police Department reported.

The vehicle pulled up next to the group and someone from inside fired shots at them. The SUV then drove away in an unknown direction.

The other pedestrians in the group took the victim to a hospital in their vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call police at 619-531-2000.