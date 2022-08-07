ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tom Handy

Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has Done

On Sunday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had sent a second bus that arrived in Manhattan, New York. The bus drove an average of 2,000 miles to bring migrants to New York. New York’s homeless shelter had 46,000 occupants in May and now has increased to 50,000 as of last Tuesday. Some of the homeless could be due to a normal summer increase but some are also due to buses that Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have sent to Eastern Democratic-run cities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Columbia University

Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
cityandstateny.com

Migrant families are being separated when entering NYC shelter system: Advocates

Migrant families who are arriving at New York City homeless shelters amid an influx of asylum seekers from Latin America are sometimes being split up because they do not have the proper documentation to prove they are a family unit, according to advocates. In at least two cases identified by Catholic Charities, the families have chosen to stay on the street instead of being divided into separate shelter units.
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
BET

Heat Waves Are More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers Due To ‘Structural Racism’

New York City’s Department of Health is warning that Black New Yorkers are more likely to fall ill during heat waves due to “structural racism.”. The New York Post reports that a Thursday (August 4) letter from officials to medical workers warns that extreme heat “is the deadliest type of extreme weather,” noting that Black people are twice as likely to die as a result of heat stroke as white people in NYC.
Chalkbeat

What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.

New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
PIX11

NY Gov. Hochul signs Holocaust survivors support legislation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new law in New York aims to support holocaust survivors, 40,000 of whom call the Empire State home. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed the legislation into law. Over $2 million will be poured into services that will benefit the survivors, some of whom live in poverty or lack access […]
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
PIX11

These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffic and congestion can bring commutes to a halt and low speeds can make bus trips seem as if they’re taking forever.  Two transit advocacy groups recognized the slowest and most unreliable local buses with the “Pokey” and “Schleppie” awards. The Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter used data and MTA real-time information to […]
fox40jackson.com

New York to scrap ‘inmate’ in favor of ‘incarcerated individual’ in state law

New York state law will no longer refer to prisoners as “inmates” and will instead call them “incarcerated individuals,” according to a new law. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Monday. She argues that removing the term “inmate” will help to “reduce harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology.”
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
Southern Minnesota News

Walz, Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories in their primaries Tuesday, setting the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s marquee race for governor. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years...
PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
