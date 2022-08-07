Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate Policies
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says media
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to School
fox40jackson.com
Abbott’s campaign hits back after NYC Mayor Adams threatens to bus New Yorkers to Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign on Tuesday shot back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams after Hizzoner threatened to send bus loads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Abbott in the upcoming gubernatorial election – in retaliation for Texas sending busloads of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple.
tag24.com
Texas governor Greg Abbott continues "horrific" tactic of busing migrants to NYC
New York, New York - Buses with migrants keep arriving in New York City as Texas governor Greg Abbott continues to use migrants and asylum seekers as pawns in his feud with Mayor Eric Adams and President Joe Biden. According to reports on Tuesday, another bus-full of people joined the...
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has Done
On Sunday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had sent a second bus that arrived in Manhattan, New York. The bus drove an average of 2,000 miles to bring migrants to New York. New York’s homeless shelter had 46,000 occupants in May and now has increased to 50,000 as of last Tuesday. Some of the homeless could be due to a normal summer increase but some are also due to buses that Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have sent to Eastern Democratic-run cities.
NYC officials react to Texas governor sending buses of migrants
New York Mayor Eric Adams has claimed that some migrants are being “forced” on buses from Texas, as 14 more asylum seekers arrived in the city on another bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Columbia University
Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
cityandstateny.com
Migrant families are being separated when entering NYC shelter system: Advocates
Migrant families who are arriving at New York City homeless shelters amid an influx of asylum seekers from Latin America are sometimes being split up because they do not have the proper documentation to prove they are a family unit, according to advocates. In at least two cases identified by Catholic Charities, the families have chosen to stay on the street instead of being divided into separate shelter units.
UPS Workers Suffer in a Brooklyn Warehouse Without Air Conditioning
Plus: Texas governor sends buses of migrants to New York The post UPS Workers Suffer in a Brooklyn Warehouse Without Air Conditioning appeared first on Documented.
tornadopix.com
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
NBC New York
Amid Shelter Crisis, NYC Agency Fires Official Who Pushed Back on ‘Lies': Source
The chief spokesperson for New York City's Department of Homeless Services was fired Friday after pushing back against alleged lies and omissions by her boss regarding illegal conditions in the city's homeless shelter system, according to a source familiar with the situation. Email and text messages provided to the News...
BET
Heat Waves Are More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers Due To ‘Structural Racism’
New York City’s Department of Health is warning that Black New Yorkers are more likely to fall ill during heat waves due to “structural racism.”. The New York Post reports that a Thursday (August 4) letter from officials to medical workers warns that extreme heat “is the deadliest type of extreme weather,” noting that Black people are twice as likely to die as a result of heat stroke as white people in NYC.
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This is a spotted lanternfly—if you see one in NYC, kill it immediately
Update: They’re back! Spotted Lanternflies have been…well, spotted all around the city this month and we’re still being encouraged to kill ’em. Read on to find out how. First, we were threatened by those horrifically named murder hornets. Then, we were grossed out by the multitude...
What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.
New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
NY Gov. Hochul signs Holocaust survivors support legislation
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new law in New York aims to support holocaust survivors, 40,000 of whom call the Empire State home. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed the legislation into law. Over $2 million will be poured into services that will benefit the survivors, some of whom live in poverty or lack access […]
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffic and congestion can bring commutes to a halt and low speeds can make bus trips seem as if they’re taking forever. Two transit advocacy groups recognized the slowest and most unreliable local buses with the “Pokey” and “Schleppie” awards. The Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter used data and MTA real-time information to […]
fox40jackson.com
New York to scrap ‘inmate’ in favor of ‘incarcerated individual’ in state law
New York state law will no longer refer to prisoners as “inmates” and will instead call them “incarcerated individuals,” according to a new law. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Monday. She argues that removing the term “inmate” will help to “reduce harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology.”
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
Southern Minnesota News
Walz, Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories in their primaries Tuesday, setting the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s marquee race for governor. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years...
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
