37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown
A 37-story high-rise with nearly 500 residential units is planned to go up where a parking lot now exists at the corner of Peachtree and 4th streets in Midtown. LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate investment firm, filed plans this week with the city to develop the project on the nearly 1-acre site located at […] The post 37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
claytoncrescent.org
Clayton County Ethics Board meets
The Clayton County Board of Ethics is scheduled to meet tonight, Wednesday, August, 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Conference Room II at 112 Smith Street. The seven-member appointed board “investigates ethics complaints, adjudicates alleged ethics violations, provides advisory opinions regarding the ethics code, and recommends revisions to the ethics code, as necessary, to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners,” according to the county’s website.
myasbn.com
First Look: Gwinnett Place Mall Redevelopment Plan Aims to Revitalize Community
On August 2, Gwinnett County’s Board of Commissioners officially adopted a priorities outline for the Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan. A developer purchased the mall for $20 million in 2020, and, notably, is a primary filming location for the Netflix series Stranger Things. Only a few stores are...
CBS 46
Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County residents continue to berate commissioners over proposed tax hike
CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners. Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development
The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
accesswdun.com
The S.P.O.T.: a non-profit that creates safe spaces
The Safe Place for Our Tribe, also known as The S.P.O.T., is a non-profit created to provide a space where people could feel welcome, celebrated, and comfortable. The S.P.O.T. was founded in December 2021 by four Brenau University alumni that had experienced discrimination and adversity. They aim to provide a safe space for education and empowerment within the community by cultivating conversations, experiences, and service.
CBS 46
Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation
ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
CBS 46
Atlanta residents complain about growing number of gas stations in neighborhoods
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More and more people are moving to metro Atlanta or commuting into the city for work. Economic experts say that’s partially one reason why Georgia is experiencing inflation for gas prices. Now, because of that supply and demand, some people are complaining too many gas stations are being built.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners approves impact fee increase
McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s Development Impact Fees following a 4-2 vote at Tuesday’s meeting. Impact fees are a one-time fee paid to a local government on a new or proposed development project. The proceeds are used to fund capital builds. In Henry County, impact fees are applied to parks and recreation, public safety, and, as of this year, transportation projects. Money goes towards new growth rather than maintenance of existing facilities.
CBS 46
Hundreds of students receive free school supplies aboard Delta 767 aircraft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students are still flying high after boarding a Delta 767 aircraft Wednesday morning to get free school supplies for this semester. CBS46 spoke to excited students at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport about their experience. Around 300 students from Fulton,...
'There's a significant backlog': Georgia nonprofit needs volunteers to spread love to families via food
MACON, Ga. — LaSha Cofer has been cooking homecooked meals for about a year now to the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Lasagna Love. She enjoys making a meal a family can enjoy. "You're making it with love," Cofer said. Lasagna Love was started by Rhiannon Menn. The purpose of the nonprofit...
thechampionnewspaper.com
School back in session for all students in DeKalb County
Students, faculty and staff have kicked off the 2022-23 school year in DeKalb County. City Schools of Decatur (CSD) students returned Aug. 2 while DeKalb County School District (DCSD) students returned Aug. 8. Officials from both school districts said they will continue to follow guidance provided by the Centers for...
Fulton County needs school bus drivers
In Fulton County, bus drivers are in short supply on the first day of the new school year. Officials are hoping to fill two hundred school bus driver positions. Vickie Cross, Director of Transportation for the Fulton County Schools says, “This has been the worst driver shortage I’ve ever experienced.” The shortages have caused delays in pick-up and drop-offs of students causing concern for many parents. The driver's issue in Fulton County is critical, therefore, many incentives are being offered to attract new drivers and keep existing ones.
Residents in DeKalb County frustrated after utility lines left unmoved, unfixed
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — “Editor’s Note:” An earlier version of this story mentioned ‘live power lines.’ The lines were not power lines but utility lines. As storms begin to roll in, some DeKalb county residents are hoping it doesn’t cause downed utility lines.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest officials consider decriminalizing marijuana
Stonecrest City Council recently discussed decriminalizing one ounce or less of marijuana in city limits. Municipal Court of Stonecrest currently supports laws that remove criminal sanctions for low-level marijuana use. The newly proposed ordinance, if passed, would allow law enforcement to punish marijuana possession with a civil citation rather than a criminal record or potential jail time for those caught with one ounce or less.
‘I am extremely concerned’: Court employees say they’ve been threatened by homeless
ATLANTA — Some people working for the Atlanta Municipal Court downtown are increasingly anxious about the large numbers of homeless people at a shelter and an encampment near the courthouse. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher found out employee anxiety worsened after an attack on an employee of the...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’
When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
saportareport.com
From golf course to nature area, Little Bear Creek finds new life
A 390-acre green oasis sits in the western corner of metro Atlanta, with miles of streams, ponds and wildlife that have sat untouched for over 14 years. The folks at the Southern Conservation Trust (SCT) envision opening the space to the community. Once known as the Bear Creek Golf Course,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
