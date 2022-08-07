ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown

A 37-story high-rise with nearly 500 residential units is planned to go up where a parking lot now exists at the corner of Peachtree and 4th streets in Midtown. LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate investment firm, filed plans this week with the city to develop the project on the nearly 1-acre site located at […] The post 37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Clayton County Ethics Board meets

The Clayton County Board of Ethics is scheduled to meet tonight, Wednesday, August, 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Conference Room II at 112 Smith Street. The seven-member appointed board “investigates ethics complaints, adjudicates alleged ethics violations, provides advisory opinions regarding the ethics code, and recommends revisions to the ethics code, as necessary, to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners,” according to the county’s website.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County residents continue to berate commissioners over proposed tax hike

CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners. Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
NEWNAN, GA
accesswdun.com

The S.P.O.T.: a non-profit that creates safe spaces

The Safe Place for Our Tribe, also known as The S.P.O.T., is a non-profit created to provide a space where people could feel welcome, celebrated, and comfortable. The S.P.O.T. was founded in December 2021 by four Brenau University alumni that had experienced discrimination and adversity. They aim to provide a safe space for education and empowerment within the community by cultivating conversations, experiences, and service.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation

ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board of Commissioners approves impact fee increase

McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s Development Impact Fees following a 4-2 vote at Tuesday’s meeting. Impact fees are a one-time fee paid to a local government on a new or proposed development project. The proceeds are used to fund capital builds. In Henry County, impact fees are applied to parks and recreation, public safety, and, as of this year, transportation projects. Money goes towards new growth rather than maintenance of existing facilities.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Hundreds of students receive free school supplies aboard Delta 767 aircraft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students are still flying high after boarding a Delta 767 aircraft Wednesday morning to get free school supplies for this semester. CBS46 spoke to excited students at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport about their experience. Around 300 students from Fulton,...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

School back in session for all students in DeKalb County

Students, faculty and staff have kicked off the 2022-23 school year in DeKalb County. City Schools of Decatur (CSD) students returned Aug. 2 while DeKalb County School District (DCSD) students returned Aug. 8. Officials from both school districts said they will continue to follow guidance provided by the Centers for...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Sage News

Fulton County needs school bus drivers

In Fulton County, bus drivers are in short supply on the first day of the new school year. Officials are hoping to fill two hundred school bus driver positions. Vickie Cross, Director of Transportation for the Fulton County Schools says, “This has been the worst driver shortage I’ve ever experienced.” The shortages have caused delays in pick-up and drop-offs of students causing concern for many parents. The driver's issue in Fulton County is critical, therefore, many incentives are being offered to attract new drivers and keep existing ones.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest officials consider decriminalizing marijuana

Stonecrest City Council recently discussed decriminalizing one ounce or less of marijuana in city limits. Municipal Court of Stonecrest currently supports laws that remove criminal sanctions for low-level marijuana use. The newly proposed ordinance, if passed, would allow law enforcement to punish marijuana possession with a civil citation rather than a criminal record or potential jail time for those caught with one ounce or less.
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’

When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

From golf course to nature area, Little Bear Creek finds new life

A 390-acre green oasis sits in the western corner of metro Atlanta, with miles of streams, ponds and wildlife that have sat untouched for over 14 years. The folks at the Southern Conservation Trust (SCT) envision opening the space to the community. Once known as the Bear Creek Golf Course,...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE

