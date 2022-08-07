ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Google Named Nebraska Business Of The Year

Tim O’Brien, Manager-Economic Development, Omaha Public Power District; Dan Harbeke, Head of Public Policy and External Affairs, Google; and Gov. Pete Ricketts. (photo courtesy Nebraska Department of Economic Development) (KFOR NEWS August 11, 2022) The Nebraska Diplomats Tuesday night named Google as the state’s business of the year. The...
Governor’s Summit on Ag and Economic Development In Kearney

Gov. Ricketts welcomes attendees to the 2022 Governor’s Summit on Ag and Economic Development. (KFOR NEWS August 11, 2022) KEARNEY – On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed 365 leaders to Kearney’s Younes Conference Center for the “Governor’s Summit on Ag and Economic Development,” co-hosted by the Nebraska Departments of Agriculture and Economic Development.
Special Session Of The Legislature Unlikely

Governor Ricketts (r) with host Charlie Brogan during KFOR call-in show Monday 8-8. Lincoln, NE (August 8, 2022) Governor Ricketts announced today that he will not be calling a special session of the legislature to consider changing the State’s laws on abortion. Ricketts said on his monthly call-in show on KFOR that he received a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers. It indicated that 30 state senators support amending Nebraska’s abortion laws to prohibit abortions starting at 12 weeks in a special session. 33 votes would be needed in order to make the measure filibuster-proof. The Governor released the following statement in response:
