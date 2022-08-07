Governor Ricketts (r) with host Charlie Brogan during KFOR call-in show Monday 8-8. Lincoln, NE (August 8, 2022) Governor Ricketts announced today that he will not be calling a special session of the legislature to consider changing the State’s laws on abortion. Ricketts said on his monthly call-in show on KFOR that he received a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers. It indicated that 30 state senators support amending Nebraska’s abortion laws to prohibit abortions starting at 12 weeks in a special session. 33 votes would be needed in order to make the measure filibuster-proof. The Governor released the following statement in response:

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO