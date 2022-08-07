ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Mount Airy News

Getting social in downtown Pilot

This photo from the Pilot Mountain Pig Out shows folks enjoying a good truck festival. The new social district would help capitalize on events such as this by increasing the number of businesses that can participate, currently brick-and-mortar bars and restaurants cannot sell alcohol to those enjoying outside events. Gov>...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Historic open house series continuing

An open house series at a local historic site will continue this weekend, an organizer has announced. The public can tour the Edwards-Franklin House both Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. each day. The open house events are free. Constructed in 1799, the Edwards-Franklin House is considered the...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
telecompetitor.com

NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties

Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Mr. Mocksville: Dr. Slate turning 100

Across his 33-year career as a surgeon at Davie County Hospital, 64 years as a Davie resident and 100 years of life, Dr. Francis Slate of Mocksville has answered thousands of questions on all kinds of topics. A question he sometimes gets is “How did you get to Davie County...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: In Greensboro, a news hole

This week’s piece by Margaret Moffett in the Assembly is not so much a takedown of the Greensboro News & Record, Moffett’s former employer, as it is a summation of every bad decision made by corporate, out-of-town owners since 2007, when Landmark Communications executed the first layoff in the paper’s history.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rabid foxes bite 3 people in Randolph County, public health says

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a 2019 story when a rabid fox attacked three people in Davidson County. Three rabid foxes bit three people in Randolph County last month, according to public health officials. Officials said the foxes were found in the areas of...
News Argus

4295 Brownsboro Rd Apt 1

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 4295-1 Brownsboro Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106: First floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with gorgeous upgrades! Features vinyl wood look flooring throughout (no carpet), oversized closets, nicely updated bathroom. Light fixtures and hardware have been updated. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops & kitchen island. Window AC & all electric utilities. Water/lawn/trash included. NO PETS!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Furniture Today

Foam fabricator expands High Point operations

HICKORY, N.C. — HS Foam Fabricators, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co., is opening a second foam fabrication facility in High Point to further expand capacity for its business and provide additional support to current and new customers. “The High Point region is a significant area...
conehealth.com

Reidsville Primary Care Reveals Renovations

Reidsville Primary Care celebrated its newly renovated space with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Reidsville Primary Care celebrated its new updated look with a ribbon cutting. All 24 patient rooms have new equipment and friendlier, contemporary feel. The practice also features the work of area artists. The Reidsville Primary...
REIDSVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

HSOT All-State Spotlight: Spring 2022

North Surry’s Jared Hiatt launches himself more than 22 feet during the Long Jump State Championship. Rylan Venable pitches for Mount Airy in a playoff game against Queen’s Grant. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Bradley Davis Jr. tees off during a Foothills 2A Conference match at...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What hand holding has to do with relationships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month. The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Bluegrass concert is Saturday

Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Never Too Late Bluegrass Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. This band is from the Pleasant Garden/Greensboro area and was formed in 2001. They are known for their fantastic bluegrass picking and performing and perform regularly in the Piedmont area. Band members are Brent Fain on guitar, Kent Huffman on bass, Bruce Hill on banjo and Jim Grubbs on mandolin. Come on out and bring a friend for another Bluegrass Saturday Night on The Ridge.
SANDY RIDGE, NC
triad-city-beat.com

What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?

As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
GREENSBORO, NC
Speedway Digest

CARS PLM Tour race at North Wilkesboro cancelled

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour’s plans to participate in the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway received a major shakeup late Tuesday evening. Due to unforeseen circumstances, XR Events and the promoter of North Wilkesboro announced that the planned Pro Late Model feature for Aug. 20, which was to be co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and JEGS CRA All Stars Tour while also including the Carolina Pro Late Model Series as a support division, had been canceled with no plans to reschedule the event.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Small earthquake rumbles near Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you felt a little rumbling, it’s because an earthquake hit near Archdale early Monday morning. According to USGS, a magnitude 2 earthquake rattled around about 4 miles east of Archdale. The information says that the earthquake was 6 kilometers deep. Magnitude is how scientists measure the impact of an earthquake. […]
WFMY NEWS2

2.0-magnitude earthquake detected in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Did you feel that rumble in Archdale Sunday night?. It was a small earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. USGS reports a 2.0-magnitude earthquake rumbled Archdale around 8:30 p.m. The quake's center was detected at 6.2 kilometers deep -- about four miles. A couple of...
ARCHDALE, NC

