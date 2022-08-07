Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Never Too Late Bluegrass Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. This band is from the Pleasant Garden/Greensboro area and was formed in 2001. They are known for their fantastic bluegrass picking and performing and perform regularly in the Piedmont area. Band members are Brent Fain on guitar, Kent Huffman on bass, Bruce Hill on banjo and Jim Grubbs on mandolin. Come on out and bring a friend for another Bluegrass Saturday Night on The Ridge.

SANDY RIDGE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO