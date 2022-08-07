ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, OH

Massive riverfront development announced for Bellevue

Hundreds of new apartments, a new hotel, single-family homes, and office and retail space are planned for the Bellevue riverfront. Bellevue City Council approved a disposition of property and development agreement with Cincinnati-based Neyer Properties Wednesday night for a project whose investment is estimated at around $115 million of private funds and $17.5 million in infrastructure improvements.
BELLEVUE, KY
soapboxmedia.com

Union resident just bought the whole pizza pie

Now a chain of about 50 locations, Snappy Tomato Pizza was started in Northern Kentucky, and in Northern Kentucky it will stay. Tim Gayhart, a Union resident and native of Cincinnati, just bought the company. Gayhart already owned five franchised Snappy Tomato restaurants, and developed 13 others. As of July, he owns the whole pie.
UNION, KY
Fox 19

Kroger announces locations that will offer sports betting in 2023

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Starting next year, sports betting will be legal in Ohio. With that in mind, grocery stores like Kroger, bars, casinos, restaurants and other locations around the state are sending in their applications, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity. In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the...
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Private West Side Amusement Park Stricker's Grove Opens to Public One Day Only This Weekend

Cincinnati amusement park fans will have a novel opportunity this weekend to explore the private Stricker's Grove. The family-owned and -operated, 25-acre old-fashioned amusement park located near Ross, Ohio is closed to the public for most of the year, except for Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Customer Appreciation Day and Family Day, which takes place this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Barleycorn’s Brewhouse to open next week in Wilder

Popular Northern Kentucky restaurant chain Barleycorn’s will open its first brewery location in Wilder on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The idea is to have a brewery specializing in traditional beers like lagers, pilsners, and IPAs. Gary Holland, founder and CEO of One Holland, which owns three Barleycorn’s locations, told LINK nky in June. The brewery will also feature local brews from Braxton and Rhinegeist.
WILDER, KY
linknky.com

1.5 mile path added to Riverfront Commons trail in Covington

In mid-June, construction on a 1.5 mile concrete path for the Riverfront Commons Trail in Covington was completed. The trail, which provides cyclists, runners and walkers with a scenic route along the Ohio River, begins west of the Brent Spence Bridge and stretches west toward Swain Court. “It’s difficult to...
COVINGTON, KY
dayton.com

15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Outdoor activities from themed festivals to summer concerts dominate this weekend’s entertainment options. The long-running Germanfest Picnic in Historic St. Anne’s Hill is among the popular attractions, but Daytonians can also attend newer events like the Dayton Potato Festival at Courthouse Square or choose from about a dozen music offerings at Rose Music Center, Fraze Pavilion and Levitt Pavilion.
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Newport neighborhood spars with church over LED sign

Frustrated residents of Newport’s East Row packed the Newport City Building last Thursday evening over the installation of an LED sign at St. John’s United Church of Christ. The lights, the residents said, are too bright and are interfering with their lives. Newport’s East Row is the second...
NEWPORT, KY
Fast Casual

Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio

Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New-to-Ohio burger joint, sets Warren County opening

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A hamburger and chicken wing joint is ready to make its Ohio debut in Mason. Norcross, Ga.-based WNB Factory will open at 9343 Mason Montgomery Rd in Mason on Aug. 15, officials told the Business Courier. The restaurant chain is being brought to southwest Ohio by franchisees Jason and Joseph Kang and their business partner Steve Jones – the owners of three SW Ohio sushi restaurants.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

‘It can, and will be repaired’

GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

East Kemper to close August 11-19

Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Retiring early with confidence

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a considerable amount of planning and preparation that goes into retiring. For many, having the financial confidence that you can maintain your lifestyle when done working is crucial. On average, Americans work with the intention to retire in their early sixties. Independent retirement planner Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers discussed tips on not only retiring but how to know if you can retire early.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
CINCINNATI, OH

