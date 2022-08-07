Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Korean BBQ Concept to Make Houston Debut
KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open mulitple locations in coming months.
Click2Houston.com
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled last minute
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
After 20 years in business, Houston wine bar serves its last glass
The closing of Tasting Room's CityCentre location marks the end of a spirited era.
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
Armandos owners are bringing their Round Top Tex-Mex restaurant to Houston
Armando and Cinda Palacios will open an outpost of Mandito's next year in Bellaire.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s
The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 12 to 14, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Announces Houston Pop-ups In August
Trill Burgers won the title of best burger in America from "Good Morning America", capping a weeklong "United States of Burgers" competition live from Times Square in New York.
texasstandard.org
Houston cuisine is so unique, it has a former NYC restaurant columnist singing its praises
As the fourth most populous city in the nation and the largest in Texas, Houston is known for a lot of things: pro sports, world-class art museums and NASA Space Center Houston. But it’s the city’s food scene that’s really worth getting excited about these days. It...
houstonianonline.com
Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated
A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
houstoncitybook.com
With These New Restaurants, Houston’s Dining Scene Is as Hot as the August Temps
SUMMER HEAT NEVER stopped pioneering restaurateurs from forging ahead to make Houston’s culinary landscape even more delicious. Read up on five new restaurants to try — and a (not-so-) little something sweet. Gatlin's Fins & Feathers. In the Independence Heights neighborhood, Gatlin’s barbecue pitmaster Greg Gatlin dishes out...
cw39.com
SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!
HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
6 great places to get tacos in Houston
There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
chainstoreage.com
2022's Top 10 Retail Center Experiences: La Centerra At Cinco Ranch is No. 7
One unique feature of Poag Shopping Centers’ La Centerra (besides the clock tower that’s visible for miles) is that it’s a dog-friendly property. Most of its stores and restaurants allow dog access. That draws both dog owners and lovers, of course, something that led to the creation of its annual Paws Fest.
papercitymag.com
America’s Best Burger is Popping Up in Houston — Trill Burgers Returns Home For Two Special Events
Hip Hop star Bun B is serving up his first place winning Trill Burgers at two Houston pop-ups. (Photo by Rebecca Wright) Longing to try the Houston burger that Good Morning America recently deemed the best in the U.S.A. in its nationwide United States of Burger competition? Bun B’s Trill Burgers still does not have a permanent Houston restaurant space. But it’s popping up at two different venues in town this month.
Foo Foo Fido opens in League City
Pet boutique Foo Foo Fido opened in June at 240 Park Ave., Ste. 4, League City. The location is the same spot as Dirt Poor Couture, a women’s boutique owned by the same person, essentially making the address a one-stop shop for both businesses. Foo Foo Fido sells leashes,...
houstonpettalk.com
USA Pet Resorts Opens In Spring, Texas
USA Pet Resorts opened its newest location in Spring, Texas on April 15th 2022. The pet resort is set on a 2 acre campus with supervised outdoor training and play yards. The 10,000 square foot facility features private villas, and roomy bungalows for their overnight guests with several large indoor training and play rooms. The exclusive Day Club is open 7 days a week and convenient for working families to drop off their pets for a full day of resort fun and adventure. The resort swimming pool and dock diving facility is included for all overnight lodging or day club guests, as well as available for rental by the hour for drop in guests. The resort offers convenient home pickup and delivery, professional K9 training and grooming services. USA Pet Resorts is located 21120 Spring Town Drive, Spring, Texas 77388.
Ready for Adventure? This Luxury Cruise Line Leaves from Galveston, TX in 2023!
If you're ready for a new adventure aboard a luxury cruise ship, get ready. Norwegian Cruise Lines has announced they'll start launching from Galveston, Texas next year. This is huge news for Texans! And congrats to our fellow Texans in Galveston who will be bringing the world's third largest cruise line to our Texas port in 2023!
multihousingnews.com
Lone Star Capital Acquires 300-Unit Houston Property
Performance Properties has sold Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment community in Houston, to Lone Star Capital, in an off-market transaction. Berkadia represented the seller and also secured acquisition financing for Lone Star. The buyer benefited from a $25.6 million, three-year acquisition loan originated by First Foundation Bank, Yardi Matrix data shows.
Crown Pizza to Open in Katy
The restaurant offers pizzas that feature unique ingredients such as boudin and frog legs.
