Read full article on original website
Related
Krysten Ritter to Star in Orphan Black Sequel Series
Krysten Ritter has signed on to star as the lead in the new Orphan Black sequel series, titled Orphan Black: Echoes, coming to AMC. Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women who are unraveling the mystery of their identity, with Ritter playing Lucy, a woman with a mysterious origin story trying to find her place in the world.
‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Showrunner Sanjay Shah Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah, writer, executive producer and showrunner of Everybody Still Hates Chris, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, which is behind the recently announced animated series. Under the two-year pact, Shah will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which he developed and wrote the pilot script for. Ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, Everybody Still Hates Chris, narrated and executive produced by Chris Rock, is inspired...
NFL・
tvinsider.com
‘A League of Their Own’: Abbi Jacobson Previews the Reboot’s Fresh Perspective
There’s still no crying in baseball, unless it’s to cheer this welcome reboot, A League of Their Own. Inspired by the 1992 film, the eight-episode series brings the all-female Rockford Peaches — part of the first-ever women’s pro sports league — back to the plate. Set in 1943, the story of women struggling in a traditionally male world proves a fertile field to cover today.
NPR
Bullseye with Jesse Thorn
Matt Berry asks himself a very simple question before choosing which projects he wants to do. Is it funny? That's it. It's probably the reason why the British actor-comedian is rarely seen in any role that isn't hilarious, or at least mostly funny and kind of odd. That's Matt's signature.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed
Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Popculture
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Casts Molly Burnett Ahead of Season 24
The highly anticipated new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is taking shape. The show’s stars have posted tons of behind-the-scenes looks on their social media accounts and fans are eating up all of the information they can get. The crew will need to make some room...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Barry’ Fans Are Disappointed by Sarah Goldberg’s Emmy Snub, Calling Her Season 3 Performance ‘Breathtaking’
Although fans are pleased by Barry’s impressive number of Emmy nods, many were shocked when one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, Sarah Goldberg, didn’t receive a nomination of her own.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Cast Want to See 'Good Place' Star Appear on Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The cast of CBS's new hit sitcom Ghosts has some ideas about who they'd like to see join the show in Season 2, and the name of a Good Place alum recently came up. During a recent interview with Collider, Ghosts actor Brandon Scott Jones (Captain Isaac Higgintoot) was asked who his "ghost-seeing confidant" is — or rather, the person who would believe him if he claimed to have seen a ghost. "I'm gonna say... my pal D'Arcy... She would be the most game," he replied, referring to his best friend and former The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden.
Popculture
Derek Hough Is Facing off Against 'Dancing With the Stars' at the Emmys
Derek Hough has been nominated for an Emmy Award. The nominations for the 74th Emmys ceremony were unveiled on Tuesday, and Hough was nominated for his ABC special, Step Into... The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. In a wild twist, his nomination will see him facing off against Dancing With the Stars.
Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Greenlit at Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Click here to read the full article. “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an animated reboot of Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris,” has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, which ran on UPN and later the CW, “Everybody Hates Chris” will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn during the late 1980s. Rock executive produces alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky. CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment produce. “Chris Rock is one of...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here Are the Top Crossover Moments From the Show’s Run
There is a possible three-series Law & Order crossover event in the works, which would mark a historic first for the franchise. And imagining Benson, Stabler, and McCoy on the screen together has us extra excited for the fall premieres. The major event also has us thinking about the best...
NPR
Into the glittering neon universe of 'P-Valley' with Katori Hall
The Starz hit show P-Valley takes audiences to a strip club in a fictional town in the Mississippi Delta. Part soap opera, part Southern Gothic, the show focuses on the interior lives of the Black women who work at the club — and the complex social dynamics that shape their lives.
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
A warning - this episode contains language some might find offensive. WELDON: This year marks the 20th anniversary of HBO's crime drama "The Wire." Creators David Simon and Edward Burns spent five seasons dissecting various institutions in the working-class city of Baltimore, producing what is now considered one of the best television series of all time.
NPR
Encore: A Palestinian pop singer faces threats to make music with a message
BASHAR MURAD: (Singing in Arabic). FADEL: That's Palestinian pop singer and visual artist Bashar Murad. He's singing, I don't know where I'm from and I don't know what's next. But tonight, I just want to shut off my antenna. The single is called "Antenne," off his EP "Maskhara." NPR's Daniel Estrin caught up with Bashar Murad in Jerusalem.
Comments / 0