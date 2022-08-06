ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Krysten Ritter to Star in Orphan Black Sequel Series

Krysten Ritter has signed on to star as the lead in the new Orphan Black sequel series, titled Orphan Black: Echoes, coming to AMC. Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women who are unraveling the mystery of their identity, with Ritter playing Lucy, a woman with a mysterious origin story trying to find her place in the world.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Showrunner Sanjay Shah Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah, writer, executive producer and showrunner of Everybody Still Hates Chris, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, which is behind the recently announced animated series. Under the two-year pact, Shah will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which he developed and wrote the pilot script for. Ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, Everybody Still Hates Chris, narrated and executive produced by Chris Rock, is inspired...
NFL
tvinsider.com

‘A League of Their Own’: Abbi Jacobson Previews the Reboot’s Fresh Perspective

There’s still no crying in baseball, unless it’s to cheer this welcome reboot, A League of Their Own. Inspired by the 1992 film, the eight-episode series brings the all-female Rockford Peaches — part of the first-ever women’s pro sports league — back to the plate. Set in 1943, the story of women struggling in a traditionally male world proves a fertile field to cover today.
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Matt Berry asks himself a very simple question before choosing which projects he wants to do. Is it funny? That's it. It's probably the reason why the British actor-comedian is rarely seen in any role that isn't hilarious, or at least mostly funny and kind of odd. That's Matt's signature.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Morgan
Person
Toni Stone
Person
Penny Marshall
Person
Abbi Jacobson
Person
Maybelle Blair
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A League Of Their Own#The League#Friendship
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Ghosts' Cast Want to See 'Good Place' Star Appear on Season 2 of CBS Sitcom

The cast of CBS's new hit sitcom Ghosts has some ideas about who they'd like to see join the show in Season 2, and the name of a Good Place alum recently came up. During a recent interview with Collider, Ghosts actor Brandon Scott Jones (Captain Isaac Higgintoot) was asked who his "ghost-seeing confidant" is — or rather, the person who would believe him if he claimed to have seen a ghost. "I'm gonna say... my pal D'Arcy... She would be the most game," he replied, referring to his best friend and former The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden.
TV SERIES
Variety

Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Greenlit at Paramount+ and Comedy Central

Click here to read the full article. “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an animated reboot of Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris,” has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, which ran on UPN and later the CW, “Everybody Hates Chris” will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn during the late 1980s. Rock executive produces alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky. CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment produce. “Chris Rock is one of...
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Into the glittering neon universe of 'P-Valley' with Katori Hall

The Starz hit show P-Valley takes audiences to a strip club in a fictional town in the Mississippi Delta. Part soap opera, part Southern Gothic, the show focuses on the interior lives of the Black women who work at the club — and the complex social dynamics that shape their lives.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

A warning - this episode contains language some might find offensive. WELDON: This year marks the 20th anniversary of HBO's crime drama "The Wire." Creators David Simon and Edward Burns spent five seasons dissecting various institutions in the working-class city of Baltimore, producing what is now considered one of the best television series of all time.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Encore: A Palestinian pop singer faces threats to make music with a message

BASHAR MURAD: (Singing in Arabic). FADEL: That's Palestinian pop singer and visual artist Bashar Murad. He's singing, I don't know where I'm from and I don't know what's next. But tonight, I just want to shut off my antenna. The single is called "Antenne," off his EP "Maskhara." NPR's Daniel Estrin caught up with Bashar Murad in Jerusalem.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy