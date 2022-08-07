A new cider company is coming to the Seattle area Aug. 15, and it has Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace connections. Offset Ciderworks was founded by Edmonds native Adam Pinkham, and the company’s warehouse is located in Mountlake Terrace. Offset is scheduled to launch with its flagship Off Dry in cans and kegs. Made in Washington with 100% Washington fruit, Offset uses a blend of apples and pears to create world-class. off-dry offerings with no sugar added, Pinkham said.

