Edmonds, WA

Snohomish County purchases first hotel for those without housing

Snohomish County is planning to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase its first hotel to be converted into “time-limited, bridge housing” for those who are homeless. The Days Inn facility in Everett will provide 74 new units to those individuals living without shelter, the county...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
VFW youth essay contests underway

Every year, Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 sponsors a group of student essay contests, along with VFW posts throughout the nation. Applications are made available through the local schools but students may also enter directly by filling out the application and submitting their entry to VFW Post 8870 prior to Oct. 31.
EDMONDS, WA
City reports water line break on 66th Ave W Wednesday

The City of Mountlake Terrace reported on Wednesday afternoon that a water line break occurred along 66th Avenue West, near 216th Street Southwest. “You may see water on the road and changes to traffic as crews resolve the issue,” the city said. The work is related to the Westside...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Edmonds native ready to launch Offset Ciderworks

A new cider company is coming to the Seattle area Aug. 15, and it has Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace connections. Offset Ciderworks was founded by Edmonds native Adam Pinkham, and the company’s warehouse is located in Mountlake Terrace. Offset is scheduled to launch with its flagship Off Dry in cans and kegs. Made in Washington with 100% Washington fruit, Offset uses a blend of apples and pears to create world-class. off-dry offerings with no sugar added, Pinkham said.
EDMONDS, WA
Mountlake Terrace police host first ‘Cops and Clergy’ Event

Members of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department and local faith leaders met during a recent Cops and Clergy event to discuss ways they can work together to help people in crisis. Police and about two dozen faith leaders gathered at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department July 28. The goal is...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Art Studio Tour Sept. 17-18

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18, 2022. The Edmonds Art Studio Tour is excited to announce that this year’s event is again being organized as an in-person community engagement; opening the studios of our artists to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process.
EDMONDS, WA
Snohomish Film Festival set for Lynnwood Convention Center Sept. 17

The Snohomish Film Festival is holding its first in-person event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Lynnwood Convention Center from 3-8 p.m. The festival — which launched in 2021 as a virtual event — will screen 30 short films, many by local filmmakers, host panels featuring the films’ cast and crew and have live readings from script contest finalists. Wrapping up the night will be a live, Hollywood-style awards ceremony with 18 awards handed out to contest winners and an after-hours party.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Cascade Symphony Orchestra opens season ticket sales for its 61st year

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra has opened season ticket sales for 2022-23 concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. “It is going to be a great season filled with a variety of exciting music and distinguished soloists,” said Music Director Michael Miropolsky, who is entering his 21st season as the orchestra’s conductor.
EDMONDS, WA

