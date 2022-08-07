Read full article on original website
Snohomish County purchases first hotel for those without housing
Snohomish County is planning to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase its first hotel to be converted into “time-limited, bridge housing” for those who are homeless. The Days Inn facility in Everett will provide 74 new units to those individuals living without shelter, the county...
Citing supply chain issues, PUD delays installation of smart meters in homes, businesses
Due to supply chain and manufacturing issues, Snohomish County PUD said Monday it is delaying the deployment of its smart meter program until mid-2023. The program, known as Connect Up, will install new electric and water advanced meters on all customers’ homes and businesses. The PUD was originally scheduled...
VFW youth essay contests underway
Every year, Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 sponsors a group of student essay contests, along with VFW posts throughout the nation. Applications are made available through the local schools but students may also enter directly by filling out the application and submitting their entry to VFW Post 8870 prior to Oct. 31.
City reports water line break on 66th Ave W Wednesday
The City of Mountlake Terrace reported on Wednesday afternoon that a water line break occurred along 66th Avenue West, near 216th Street Southwest. “You may see water on the road and changes to traffic as crews resolve the issue,” the city said. The work is related to the Westside...
Edmonds native ready to launch Offset Ciderworks
A new cider company is coming to the Seattle area Aug. 15, and it has Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace connections. Offset Ciderworks was founded by Edmonds native Adam Pinkham, and the company’s warehouse is located in Mountlake Terrace. Offset is scheduled to launch with its flagship Off Dry in cans and kegs. Made in Washington with 100% Washington fruit, Offset uses a blend of apples and pears to create world-class. off-dry offerings with no sugar added, Pinkham said.
Mountlake Terrace police host first ‘Cops and Clergy’ Event
Members of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department and local faith leaders met during a recent Cops and Clergy event to discuss ways they can work together to help people in crisis. Police and about two dozen faith leaders gathered at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department July 28. The goal is...
Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Art Studio Tour Sept. 17-18
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18, 2022. The Edmonds Art Studio Tour is excited to announce that this year’s event is again being organized as an in-person community engagement; opening the studios of our artists to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process.
Sponsor spotlight: For some, saving money at the gas pump means sharing the ride to work
Inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by 10.1% over the past year, with the price of gas rising 48.4% year-over-year. As people in Snohomish County look for ways to save money, some are finding a lesser-known local public transit option: commuter vanpool service. Snohomish County-based Community Transit has...
Southbound I-5 work in Seattle will close left lanes, ramps starting Friday, Aug. 12
People driving through Seattle on southbound Interstate 5 should plan for lane and ramp closures starting at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The closures will last all weekend and wrap up by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Two lanes of southbound I-5 will be open while contractor crews working...
Snohomish Film Festival set for Lynnwood Convention Center Sept. 17
The Snohomish Film Festival is holding its first in-person event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Lynnwood Convention Center from 3-8 p.m. The festival — which launched in 2021 as a virtual event — will screen 30 short films, many by local filmmakers, host panels featuring the films’ cast and crew and have live readings from script contest finalists. Wrapping up the night will be a live, Hollywood-style awards ceremony with 18 awards handed out to contest winners and an after-hours party.
Sponsor spotlight: Carefree summer meals at Scotty’s Food Truck Thursday-Saturday
Whether you want to enjoy a carefree summer evening on the deck or a picnic dinner at the park or beach, Scotty’s Food Truck has you covered in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week. Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights are available.
Walter Kalb: Known for his sharp wit, he was a loving father and devoted husband
Walt, loving father of two sons and devoted husband to the late Stacie Ann Donohue-Kalb, has passed away after a lifetime of coping with Crohn’s Disease. Walt, who died in an Everett hospital on July 26, 2022, joins deeply loved Stacie; the two were married in 1987. Walt was...
Cascade Symphony Orchestra opens season ticket sales for its 61st year
The Cascade Symphony Orchestra has opened season ticket sales for 2022-23 concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. “It is going to be a great season filled with a variety of exciting music and distinguished soloists,” said Music Director Michael Miropolsky, who is entering his 21st season as the orchestra’s conductor.
