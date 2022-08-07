Read full article on original website
Two Texas A&M players on The Athletic's 'College Football Freaks' list
Every year, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic puts together his 'College Football Freaks' list. He writes about the most impressive and most athletic players across the country. Feldman was one of the first national media members to truly take notice of future No. 1 pick Myles Garrett when he was an underclassmen at Texas A&M, having the defensive end lead off his list at the time.
Updates on A&M's offense heading into the scrimmages (VIP)
Texas A&M may have the most explosive offense of the Jimbo Fisher era and it starts with a receiving corps that's loaded with speed with players like Evan Stewart. However, there's more big play ability at the skill positions than ever before and we tell you who's most likely to see the field and why when the 2022 campaign kicks into higher gear next month.
Updates on the quarterbacks heading into the scrimmages (VIP)
Go behind the scenes in Texas A&M's quarterback battle with a look at the three players that are competing for the starting job in Haynes King, Max Johnson, and Conner Weigman. Each of them brings different attributes to the position and one of them appears to be having a very good camp so far. We tell you why and what that means as the Aggies head into the first scrimmage of the pre season.
texags.com
Former A&M football player, head coach Gene Stallings joins TexAgs Radio
Former Texas A&M football player and head coach Gene Stallings joined Wednesday's edition of TexAgs Radio to share his thoughts on the A&M-Alabama budding rivalry, the latest news and notes from around college football and more. Key notes from Gene Stallings interview. I'm excited to watch football and Texas A&M....
The Block: Our reaction to Haynes King running with the 1s at Texas A&M
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the quarterback battle in College Station, pinning Aggies sophomore Haynes King as the likely front-runner.
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
2 Texas A&M decommits Texas football should pursue
A busy news week concerning some targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class continued on Aug. 9. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian could see a couple of former priority targets of the 2023 class return to the forefront in the middle of August. And one source of at...
Click2Houston.com
RECRUIT SCOOP: DJ Lagway of Willis Football
VYPE recently went out to Willis high school for their Fall 2022 Media day and caught up with 5-Star QB DJ Lagway, who had a very impressive Sophomore year. Check out the video below as VYPE’s Jackson DiPasquale talks with Lagway about his Sophomore year, family ties, his upcoming season and what it means to be a Willis Wildkat!
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell president” Ricky” Dickson testifies as government witness against his “friend”
AUSTIN — Richard S. “Ricky” Dickson, the current President at Blue Bell Creameries, testified Wednesday as a government witness against his predecessor and one-time mentor, Paul Kruse. Dickson took over from Kruse in 2017 at the Brenham, TX, company known for its flagship brand of Blue Bell...
Latest on wildfire in Washington County
Flare-ups re-igniting scorched earth are just one of the battles firefighters faced in Washington county on Monday. Two homes have been lost, and a dozen others were evacuated.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Seize Guns And Cash Thanks To Public Assistance
College Station police go to social media over the weekend with another example of public assistance. CSPD posted a photo of three handguns and several hundred dollars in cash that was seized after responding to a citizens report of five to six men burglarizing a vehicle Saturday at 3:40 in the morning in the area of Holleman and Cottage.
247Sports
