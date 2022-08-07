Read full article on original website
Fresh Ideas For MLB to Create More Must-See Events Like Field of Dreams Game
On Thursday night, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will square off in the second annual edition of the "Field of Dreams" game. They will don throwback uniforms and emerge from a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa, before battling it out for last place in the NL Central. And if last...
10 MLB Prospects Who Will Impact the 2022 Pennant Races
The MLB trade deadline might be in the rearview, but contenders still have opportunities to add talent to their rosters in the form of prospects who have earned shots at the big leagues. Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena is a great recent example of the type of impact...
Top Prospect Vaughn Grissom Called Up by Braves; Orlando Arcia Put on IL
The Atlanta Braves called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday and placed Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. Grissom has amassed 14 home runs and 67 RBI with High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi, where he was called up from. The 6'3", 210-pound shortstop...
Al Avila Fired as Tigers GM, EVP After Nearly 22 Years with Organization
The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday that they have "parted ways" with executive vice president and general manager Al Avila, who spent nearly 22 years with the organization. "Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to...
Every MLB Team's Best-Case Scenario for Rest of 2022 Regular Season
With eight weeks remaining in MLB's 2022 regular season, what's the best-case scenario for each of the 30 teams?. Will the Los Angeles Dodgers set the record for wins in a single season?. Could the Toronto Blue Jays do what seemed impossible one month ago and catch the New York...
The MLB Player From Every Team Most Likely to Be Traded in 2022-23 Offseason
You know what they say: When one trade season door closes in Major League Baseball, another one opens. OK, fine. Nobody says that. But since the reopening of the trade market for the 2022-23 offseason will be here before you know it, we've gotten a head start on speculating on a trade candidate for every MLB team.
Former Giants Minor Leaguer Solomon Bates Announces He's Gay
Minor league pitcher Solomon Bates announced on social media Tuesday that he is gay. "Being gay in this sport you don't know what comes at you!" Bates wrote on Instagram following his release from the San Francisco Giants. "I thank the giants for giving me the opportunity to be myself and go out there and play the game that I love the most. I'm still in shock on what just happened. But I'm not giving up on what I want to do. I'm still going to open up doors for gay athletes like me. Still will strive to be one of the greatest to do it."
Former Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. Reportedly Signs Blue Jays Contract
After being released by the Boston Red Sox last week, veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has found a new home in the same division. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, Bradley is signing with one of Boston's AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to being released Thursday, Bradley...
Yankees' Matt Carpenter Discusses His Injured Foot, Reveals When He Expects to Return
New York Yankees utility man Matt Carpenter says he hopes to return this season after suffering a broken left foot in Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. "I don't want to say a number because I just don't know, but I'm holding out hope that it'll be a situation where I could come back in the middle of September and can contribute towards a stretch run," Carpenter said, per Marly Rivera of ESPN. "So we'll see. I mean, that's my mindset is that I'll be back."
Michael Jordan Game-Worn Bulls Jersey from 1998 NBA Finals Could Auction for over $3M
If you have a few million dollars sitting around burning a hole in your pocket, you could fetch yourself a piece of NBA history. Michael Jordan's game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals will be going on auction on Sept. 6, according to TMZ Sports, with early valuations estimating that it could be sold for around $3 million.
NBA・
Giants Legend Eli Manning Joins Ownership Group for NWSL's Gotham FC
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has joined the ownership group for the National Women's Soccer League's NJ/NY Gotham FC, the club announced Wednesday. Manning and Giants executive Pete Guelli are only the club's latest minority owners, as it added seven new investors earlier this year. NJ/NY Gotham FC...
NFL・
Report: Chargers Co-Owner Dea Spanos Berberian Drops Demand Brother Dean Sell Team
It appears that the Los Angeles Chargers franchise will remain in the Spanos family for the foreseeable future. According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, Dea Spanos Berberian, co-owner of the Chargers and sister of controlling owner Dean Spanos, is no longer trying to force a complete sale of the team.
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Rise to No. 1, Yankees Drop Out of Top 3
Welcome to the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. With less than two months to go, there are still 17 teams within five games of a postseason spot, thanks in large part to the addition of a third wild card in each league. Meanwhile, a red-hot St. Louis Cardinals...
