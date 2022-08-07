Hooray! Kansas voted pro choice 👋👋Michigan and Kentucky are up next on the ballot, let's have more pro choice 👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋 👋👋👋👋
constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet
Supreme Court are lying partisan hacks, 3 new justices packed by Drumpf all committed perjury on camera saying that Roe was settled. They should all be kicked off the court. Supreme Court is taken over by evangelicals, America's Taliban. They believe in the biblically ordained submission of women. So now the wall of separation between church and state has fallen. Women in red states are being stripped of their rights to bodily autonomy and contraception. The country has gone off the rails to a mideval puritanical theocracy
