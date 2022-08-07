Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
After Mike Pence's pick for Georgia governor trounced Trump's, the former VP is trying it again in Arizona
Former VP Mike Pence is backing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona's gubernatorial race. Pence said Robson was the "only candidate" for governor who could keep Arizona's streets safe. Former President Donald Trump has backed Robson's rival, the controversial Kari Lake. Former Vice President Mike Pence is throwing his weight behind...
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban...
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is gay, says she confronted Marco Rubio in an elevator after he said a same-sex marriage vote was a 'stupid waste of time'
Sen. Marco Rubio called a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law a "stupid waste of time," CNN reported. He made the comments in front of openly gay Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Baldwin told CNN that she confronted Rubio in an elevator over his remarks.
Fact Check: Does Photo Show Melania Trump Standing on Ivana Trump's Grave?
A viral image of the former-president's current spouse shovelling atop his ex-wife's grave caused an uproar on Twitter but is it real?
A hot mic caught Rep. Matt Gaetz reassuring Roger Stone that the 'boss' would grant him clemency and he won't go to jail: report
Stone was found guilty of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post
The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
Ted Cruz says he once introduced himself to students by saying his pronoun is 'kiss my ass' to push back against 'woke college campuses'
Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday mocked using correct gender pronouns. He said he talked to a student on a college campus who introduced herself using her pronouns. "Well, I'm Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is 'kiss my ass,'" he said he told her. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Friday...
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state
The Wisconsin State Assembly speaker says Donald Trump is still trying to decertify Joe Biden's win. Robin Vos told a local outlet Trump raised the topic last week after a court ruled on ballot boxes. Trump has used his social-media platform recently to criticize Vos. A Wisconsin election official says...
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to abortion rights protesters: 'Nobody wants to impregnate you'
TAMPA, Fla. – Rep. Matt Gaetz told a crowd of young people at a conference here Saturday that women protesting abortion access are less likely to get pregnant because they aren't attractive. "Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most...
People
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Buttigieg says he doesn't get why some House Republicans voted against gay marriage bill and tells Senate to 'vote yes and move on'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told GOP senators to "vote yes" on a bill to codify same-sex marriage and "move on." The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House with bipartisan support last week and now waits in the Senate. On CNN, Buttigieg said he doesn't "know why this would be...
Louisiana woman whose water broke at 16 weeks was forced into 'painful, hours-long labor' because of abortion ban, lawsuit says
Doctors in Louisiana say patients have already suffered under the state's abortion ban. One described her patient enduring a painful, bloody labor while having a miscarriage at 16 weeks. Abortion access in Louisiana has fluctuated for weeks, but the procedure is currently legal.
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
Republican candidate claims that there aren't any pronouns in the Bible - is instantly proven wrong
A Republican congressional candidate for Florida has been instantly proven wrong after claiming that there aren’t any pronouns in the bible or the US constitution. Lavern Spicer posted after the Vice President, Kamala Harris, listed her pronouns at the start of a meeting attended by blind people while discussing the impact of Roe V Wade on disabled community.
Pastor Warns About Marjorie Taylor Greene: She 'Dances With the Devil'
The Reverend Chuck Currie said the congresswoman's push for Christian nationalism is "a threat to an understanding of Christianity."
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
