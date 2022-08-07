ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Republican candidate claims that there aren't any pronouns in the Bible - is instantly proven wrong

A Republican congressional candidate for Florida has been instantly proven wrong after claiming that there aren’t any pronouns in the bible or the US constitution. Lavern Spicer posted after the Vice President, Kamala Harris, listed her pronouns at the start of a meeting attended by blind people while discussing the impact of Roe V Wade on disabled community.
