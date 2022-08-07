ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 3

Related
AOL Corp

Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday chastised Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill that would create an Amber Alert-like system for active shooter situations. Late Wednesday, the House voted 260-169 to approve the legislation, with 168 Republicans and one Democrat (Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is not running for reelection) voting in opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Salon

Josh Hawley ripped by fellow Republican senators

Republican senators are ripping Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for casting the lone vote to reject Finland and Sweden's admission to NATO as tensions between the U.S. and Russia continue to escalate. Hawley's solitary vote came on Wednesday amid a bipartisan push to pass a resolution that would allow NATO membership...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#Tax Reform#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
MSNBC

GOP discovers new standards on the mishandling of classified info

If there was one thing Republicans cared about six years ago, it was how high-ranking officials dealt with classified materials. In fact, as recently as 2016, the GOP was certain — that is, the party at least pretended to be certain — that politicians disqualify themselves from positions of authority when they put documents at risk.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Why Trump Shouldn’t Be Untouchable

The FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home caused a freakout from right-wing media and his reliable defenders in the GOP. But why aren’t top Democrats calling out the so-called “law and order” party who seem to believe a former American president is untouchable? Former FBI special counsel and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann joins Mehdi to discuss.Aug. 11, 2022.
POTUS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Political Soapbox: Who’s speaking at the Iowa State Fair

Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections will have the chance to speak directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair over the next 11 days. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is a state fair mainstay. It’s known best as a stop for presidential candidates in the leadup to the Iowa caucuses, though none […] The post Political Soapbox: Who’s speaking at the Iowa State Fair appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
MSNBC

Republicans are living in a post-Roe fantasyland

In response to the Supreme Court decision overturning the federal right to abortion, Republicans — woefully ignorant of what’s required to raise a child — have pitched proposals they claim are adequate alternatives to abortion care. But GOP lawmakers' infantile grasp of pregnancy's demands have doomed the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.9.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * As of last night, Donald Trump’s political operation was already trying to raise money off of the fact that the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. * With a week remaining before Wyoming’s primaries, Republican Rep....
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy