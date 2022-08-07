Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Wants Child Tax Credit Extended
The progressive independent senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, fought for the continuation of the Child Tax Credit to be included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), but he also stated on Saturday that American families need more immediate assistance than the huge package would offer.
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pared part of their proposed minimum tax on huge corporations and made other changes in their giant economic bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday, as they drove toward delivering a campaign-season victory to President Joe Biden on his domestic agenda. In an unusual...
Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday chastised Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill that would create an Amber Alert-like system for active shooter situations. Late Wednesday, the House voted 260-169 to approve the legislation, with 168 Republicans and one Democrat (Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is not running for reelection) voting in opposition.
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
GOP strips insulin out-of-pocket cap from bill: ‘Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin’
The bill retains a $35 per month for out-of-pocket insulin co-pays under Medicare even through the GOP successfully removed the cap for private insurance.
Here are the key primary election results from Vermont
In Vermont, there are competitive, open primaries for U.S. Senate and the state's lone U.S. House seat.
No, FBI's Trump search doesn't mean 'civil war' — but that's not stopping the MAGA mob
At the moment, there’s still far more we don’t know about the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday than we do know. Not that this ambiguity has imposed caution on the cast of characters who arbitrate our political discourse. Trump’s fans on...
Josh Hawley ripped by fellow Republican senators
Republican senators are ripping Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for casting the lone vote to reject Finland and Sweden's admission to NATO as tensions between the U.S. and Russia continue to escalate. Hawley's solitary vote came on Wednesday amid a bipartisan push to pass a resolution that would allow NATO membership...
Trump's unprecedented behavior in office yields unprecedented legal scrutiny
Rachel Maddow remarks on Donald Trump's unprecedented time in office and the now-unfolding, historic, unprecedented legal actions and investigations that have followed him to ends Americans cannot predict.Aug. 9, 2022.
GOP discovers new standards on the mishandling of classified info
If there was one thing Republicans cared about six years ago, it was how high-ranking officials dealt with classified materials. In fact, as recently as 2016, the GOP was certain — that is, the party at least pretended to be certain — that politicians disqualify themselves from positions of authority when they put documents at risk.
Why Trump Shouldn’t Be Untouchable
The FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home caused a freakout from right-wing media and his reliable defenders in the GOP. But why aren’t top Democrats calling out the so-called “law and order” party who seem to believe a former American president is untouchable? Former FBI special counsel and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann joins Mehdi to discuss.Aug. 11, 2022.
Biden: PACT Act is 'most significant law' passed to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
Before signing the PACT Act into law, President Joe Biden praised Jon Stewart for helping push Congress to pass the bipartisan bill and called it "the most significant law our nation has ever passed" to help veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits.Aug. 10, 2022.
Political Soapbox: Who’s speaking at the Iowa State Fair
Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections will have the chance to speak directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair over the next 11 days. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is a state fair mainstay. It’s known best as a stop for presidential candidates in the leadup to the Iowa caucuses, though none […] The post Political Soapbox: Who’s speaking at the Iowa State Fair appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Trump takes the Fifth over 440 times after saying 'the mob takes the Fifth'
During a deposition Wednesday with New York Attorney General Letitia James, Donald Trump took the Fifth Amendment over 440 times according to an NBC News Source. Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann discusses with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.Aug. 11, 2022.
Republicans are living in a post-Roe fantasyland
In response to the Supreme Court decision overturning the federal right to abortion, Republicans — woefully ignorant of what’s required to raise a child — have pitched proposals they claim are adequate alternatives to abortion care. But GOP lawmakers' infantile grasp of pregnancy's demands have doomed the...
Competing Trump, Pence-endorsed candidates on ballot in Wisconsin
MSNBC's Shaquille Brewster joins Morning Joe to break down key primaries, including the Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary between candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels.Aug. 9, 2022.
Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.9.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * As of last night, Donald Trump’s political operation was already trying to raise money off of the fact that the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. * With a week remaining before Wyoming’s primaries, Republican Rep....
