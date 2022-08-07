Read full article on original website
ONE AMERICA 2020
3d ago
Ozuna got a 20 game suspension for domestic assault, retroactive, so his suspension was for time already served. Bauer gets a suspension of 324 games + playoff games. Ozuna confessed to wrong doing. Bauer denies wrongdoing and the LA prosecutor declined to try him due to the lack of credibility of his accuser. Something seems very unfair about all of this.
Reply(2)
18
cha'go jim
3d ago
This is the biggest miscarriage of justice since Pete Rose 🥀
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers: Funeral Services Held For Vin Scully in Los Angeles
It’s almost fitting that the way Vin Scully was remembered was quietly among his close friends and family members. Despite being the titan that he was in sports broadcasting history, Vin never liked the spotlight. He much preferred to put the shine back onto players and fans, being the voice that guided that light for 67 years.
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
Dodgers News: What the Nationals Wanted From LA in the Trade For Juan Soto
The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the few teams that could afford to trade for Juan Soto. The Nationals, being well aware of this fact, would obviously try to capitalize on the moment. So how high was the price?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Private funeral mass held for Vin Scully
Three days after more than 52,000 packed Dodger Stadium to say goodbye to Vin Scully during an emotional pregame ceremony, a private funeral Mass was held today for the beloved longtime broadcaster.
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Houston Astros Close to Claiming the Title of 'Best in the AL'
The Houston Astros are sneaking up on the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League.
Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game
A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
The Guardians Are The Only Team In The American League Central That Have Done This
The Guardians are currently one game back in the American League Central and are the only team in the division with a winning record against teams over .500.
Warriors' Steph Curry almost beat Dodgers traffic until Dave Roberts put in Trayce Thompson
Roberts signaled to Steph to stay for someone he knows well.
Dodgers: Manny Embarrasses Padres, Cody and Max Heat Up, Injury Updates | Blue Heaven Podcast
The Dodgers looked like a prize fighter versus the new-look Padres over the weekend. San Diego certainly made all the splashy moves at the trade deadline, but LA proved itself as top of the class. Mookie, Trea, and Freddie set the stage for a complete and thorough whooping of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms
LeBron James and Anthony Davis both gave the Lakers new "classic edition" uniforms a rave review.
Video: Little Leaguer hits absolute bomb of a home run
A Little League player went viral for an absolute bomb of a home run he hit this week. Jaron Lancaster is a star player for Hawaii’s Little League team that is playing in the West Region. They were facing Northern California in the second round of a double-elimination tournament on Monday. They won the game 13-3 and got some help from Lancaster’s big bat.
Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident
The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: Onetime LA Reliever Lands on Third Team This Season
Former Dodger reliever Jake McGee has been around the block.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Injury is a Huge ‘red flag’ Says MLB Expert
Last week, the Dodgers placed starter Clayton Kershaw on the injured list for the second time this season. Kershaw missed the bulk of the month of May due to a back-hip injury, and on Thursday, was pulled from his start after just four innings due to lower back pain. The...
Dodgers: Cole Pervical, Son of Former All-Star Closer, Among ‘Rising’ Stars
Cole Percival was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 31st round out of Riverside Poly High School in 2017, but he chose to go to UC Riverside to play for his dad, former Angels closer Troy Percival. That ended up being a good thing for the Dodgers. Three years later,...
Dodgers Injury Update: Veteran LA Outfielder Not Ruling Out Surprising Comeback
Remember Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar? Yeah, apparently he is not done for the season.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 25