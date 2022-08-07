ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The most popular dog name in the Tri-State, according to a new study

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kc7lo_0h8EDVdH00

(NEXSTAR) — It’s time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.

A new study has determined that “Luna” is the most popular name for dogs in a whopping 35 states, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. Nationally — and not surprisingly — Luna was also the most common name for dogs in general, followed by Bella, Max, Cooper and Daisy, according to the findings.

Conducted by Bark, a pet-toy company specializing in subscription services for dogs, the study pulled from 10 years of subscriber data and included information on 3.2 million dogs.

VIDEO: National Guard Sgt. reunited with dog lost in WV for over a month

Of the 15 states that managed to buck the “Luna” trend, there were only two states — Hawaii and Mississippi — where the most popular dog names were not among the nation’s top 10: Hawaii’s most common name for dogs is Kona (ranked 55th nationally) and Mississippi’s is Sadie (ranked 11th nationally), according to Bark.

“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark wrote of its study in a recent blog post. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonality in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”

Bark’s findings on each state’s favored dog name — and the runners-up — are listed below.

State Most Popular Second Third
Alabama Bella Max Cooper
Alaska Bella Willow Blue
Arizona Luna Bella Bear
Arkansas Luna Cooper Bella
California Luna Bella Charlie
Colorado Luna Charlie Bella
Connecticut Luna Bella Tucker
Delaware Luna Finn Bella
Florida Luna Bella Cooper
Georgia Luna Bella Charlie
Hawaii Kona Bella Charlie
Idaho Luna Cooper Daisy
Illinois Bella Luna Charlie
Indiana Luna Charlie Daisy
Iowa Bella Luna Charlie
Kansas Charlie Luna Bella
Kentucky Luna Charlie Bella
Louisiana Luna Charlie Bella
Maine Luna Bella Cooper
Maryland Luna Charlie Bella
Massachusetts Luna Bella Daisy
Michigan Bella Luna Lucy
Minnesota Luna Charlie Nova
Mississippi Sadie Lucy Charlie
Missouri Luna Bella Cooper
Montana Lucy Bella Charlie
Nebraska Luna Charlie Daisy
Nevada Luna Bella Rocky
New Hampshire Charlie Cooper Lola
New Jersey Luna Bella Bailey
New Mexico Balle Luna Bailey
New York Luna Bella Bailey
North Carolina Luna Bella Charlie
North Dakota Bella Bailey Luna
Ohio Luna Bella Charlie
Oklahoma Luna Charlie Bella
Oregon Luna Charlie Bella
Pennsylvania Luna Bella Cooper
Rhode Island Max Luna Bella
South Carolina Luna Cooper Bella
South Dakota Charlie Luna Lucy
Tennessee Luna Bella Bailey
Texas Luna Bella Charlie
Utah Luna Charlie Koda
Vermont Luna Cooper Buddy
Virginia Luna Bella Lucy
Washington Luna Bella Charlie
Washington, D.C. Charlie Max Winnie
West Virginia Luna Bella Sadie
Wisconsin Luna Charlie Bella
Wyoming Daisy Luna Willow

In addition to the most popular dog names by state, Bark gathered data on the some of the most popular names by breed, which included the top name for Shih Tzus (Gizmo) and the breed with the most unique name (Huskies, which were the only breed to have names such as “Ghost,” “Shadow,” “Aspen” and “Storm” within the top 20).

More information from Bark, including the 100 most popular dog names i n the country and the most popular breeds by state, can be found at the company’s official site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

You have ramps… Here’s what to do with them

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — So you bought ramps at a West Virginia festival, or from a gatherer, or picked some yourself, but now what? Similar to a green onion, ramps are a West Virginia delicacy that can be used in a number of dishes as a substitute for onions, but first-time rampers might not know […]
LIFESTYLE
wvexplorer.com

Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New Hampshire, OH
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Kona, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Daisy, KY
State
New Hampshire State
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
WOWK 13 News

Where to get gas for less than $4/gal in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the first time in five months, the nation’s average gas price dipped to just under $4 per gallon—$3.99—Thursday. Earlier this week, AAA cited decreasing demand and the fact that oil prices slumped amid fears of global economic slowdowns as the reasons behind the drop in fuel prices. Gas prices can […]
TRAFFIC
WOWK 13 News

10 authors who were born in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of National Book Lovers’ Day on Aug. 9, 2022, we’ve compiled a list of ten authors who were born right here in the Mountain State. National Book Lovers’ Day is celebrated every August 9 to promote and celebrate reading and literature. Stephen Coonts: Stephen Coonts, a spy-thriller and suspense […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WOWK 13 News

Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led citizens, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia one of the worst states to have a baby

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study by WalletHub, West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states, including the District of Columbia, of 2022’s best and worst states to have a baby. The study says this is based on four categories: cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. West Virginia is number 43 overall, beating out […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lancaster Farming

West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair

West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
KISS 106

The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]

Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
KENTUCKY STATE
wtvy.com

Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
MACON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Dog#Tri State#Bark#Americans
CBS Philly

Nearly 40 Dogs Removed From Deplorable Conditions At South Jersey Home

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Dozens of dogs filled with fleas have been removed from a home in South Jersey. An animal rescue has stepped up to nurse them back to health, but help from the community is needed. Animal Control pulled back onto Newcomb Lane in Pennsville on Tuesday morning after neighbors told Eyewitness News that they’ve been complaining for weeks of dogs crying and knocking over trash cans. 37 dogs have been removed from a home in Pennsville, NJ over the past two days. We’re told the dogs were living in deplorable conditions and are in rough shape. @RRescues is now...
PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
virginiatraveltips.com

6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WOWK 13 News

Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge

ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today.  Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Florida man arrested in West Virginia for abducting 14-year-old

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female was in the […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WTRF- 7News

Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Cody Johnson cancels opening concert at West Virginia State Fair

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the headlining musical acts at the State Fair of West Virginia has canceled. Country music artist Cody Johnson, who was set to open the fair with a performance Thursday night, has canceled the show due to illness, according to a post on his social media accounts.
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy