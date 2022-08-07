ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rainh2o
3d ago

Not only did we lose 4 out of 5 to the Mets, that had to be the worst officiating crew I’ve seen all year. Or for that fact, several years! The plate calling was so inconsistent on balls and strikes, when things are going bad that just adds to the frustration. You have to give it to the Mets , the baseball gods were certainly looking down on them. They were on and we were not. Look forward to seeing them at Truist park.

Guest
3d ago

the Braves will continue to lose to the Mets until they change their approach at the plate and stop trying to hit 500 foot HR's. They strike out way too much and swing at too many balls that are not in the strike zone so the Mets pitchers did not have to throw the ball over the plate. The umpiring was horrible over the series and the Mets got every close call in their favor but they also played better than the Braves.

