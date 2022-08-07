Lankford Debunks Harmful Rumors & Misinformation Post-Dobbs In August 5 Podcast Episode

Read full article on original website
Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?
Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz
Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
Forget Manchin, American voters are ‘biggest, most reliable killer’ of climate agenda: Washington Post column
In her latest piece, Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell argued that critics shouldn’t solely focus the blame on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for current inaction on climate change, it’s the fault of American "voters." Rampell’s Tuesday column, titled, "Manchin wasn’t the only one to kill climate action," declared...
No call logs, no presidential diary entry, no photos: What Trump did during the Capitol riot
Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) breaks down then-President Trump’s actions during the January 6 insurrection after he arrived back at the White House after the rally at the Ellipse.
‘Total BS’: Democrats Threaten To Delay Senate Recess After GOP Tanks Veterans Bill
Legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was upended at last minute by unexpected Republican objections.
U.S. Senators Changed Their Mind on the Burn Pitt Bill
Recently, there was strong support for a bill in Congress that would support veterans affected by the burn pit many had exposure to while serving in various locations worldwide. Well, the legislators in Washington, D.C. didn’t pass the bill last Wednesday.
Kyrsten Sinema Chatting to Mitch McConnell, Tom Cotton Video Goes Viral
A clip of Kyrsten Sinema talking to two Republican Senators has gone viral, amidst speculation over whether she will back the Inflation Reduction Act.
GOP Sen. Tim Scott Claims Democrats Want Abortions Up To 52 Weeks
Human pregnancies last for about 40 weeks.
Daines flip-flopping for veterans just part of a long line of questionable behavior
Not so fast, Sen. Steve Daines. Sure, we can all applaud you for voting for the PACT Act … But let’s remember you were against it twice before you were for it. After more than a two-year saga to get legislation that both political parties could agree to, Sens. Jon Tester, D-Montana, and Jerry Moran, […] The post Daines flip-flopping for veterans just part of a long line of questionable behavior appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Kelly’s Kansas GOP emissaries laud her bipartisanship, question Schmidt’s loyalty to Trump
Trio of former Kansas Republican legislatorss affirm endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's campaign for reelection against GOP nominee Derek Schmidt. The post Kelly’s Kansas GOP emissaries laud her bipartisanship, question Schmidt’s loyalty to Trump appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
'I Don't Take No For An Answer': How Chuck Schumer Steered The Biggest Climate Bill In History Into Law
The Senate majority leader defied skeptics by pushing through a major legislative priority in a 50-50 Senate, a feat that even left some Republicans giving the Democrats credit.
