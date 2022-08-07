Route 66 author Dave Wickline will sign books at Arcadia Round Barn on August 21

Read full article on original website
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
175 Oklahoma artists to sell their art at brewery
175 Oklahoma artists are gearing up for the 34th Annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser, to be held at a local brewery, where participants can bid on artwork and other prizes while enjoying live entertainment, food, and a cash bar.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
city-sentinel.com
A Call for Artists: Paseo FEAST 2022
Oklahoma City -– FEAST is back! After putting the program on hold during the pandemic, the Paseo Arts Association is excited to announce the return of our unique micro-granting program. Paseo Arts Association staff are currently accepting submissions from artists of all disciplines. Paseo FEAST (Funding Emerging Art with...
okcfox.com
Consumer Queen: Easy Crockpot dinners as kids head back to school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Consumer Queen has some great and fast back-to-school dinner options for a busy family. To learn what they are, watch Wayne Stafford's report at the top of the page. For more recipe ideas, check out the Consumer Queen website.
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
news9.com
'Tulsa King' Cast, Crew Shoot Scene In Oklahoma City Metro
The cast and crew of 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone have been shooting scenes all over the Oklahoma City metro recently. News 9 caught up with crews in July as they were filming at the Dustbowl in Midtown. The series will release for streaming on Paramount Plus November 13th.
Rodizio Grill to open first location in Oklahoma
A Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Oklahoma City.
Flight magazine names University of Oklahoma’s aviation program best in nation
The University of Oklahoma's School of Aviation is quite top flight, being named the best such program in the nation.
KOCO
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
kosu.org
Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager
A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
Carvana hoping to hire 100 people in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
KOCO
Injuries reported after fire at senior living center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Injuries have been reported after a fire at a senior living center in Oklahoma City. Around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to Northwest 56thStreet where a senior living center was on fire. The flames are out now, but injuries have been reported. KOCO 5 will provide...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bricktown (OKC)
Bricktown is a famous District located on the eastern side of Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States. This entertainment district showcases the bustling and hustling nature of Oklahoma City, always buzzing and energetic. It is known as the place where everything happens, featuring a large number of retail stores, restaurants,...
KOCO
Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly
OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
“She is wasting away in front of our eyes,” Teen on the road to recovery after rare diagnosis
A teen is on the road to recovery and getting ready to start her senior year after battling a mysterious illness her family was afraid would take her life.
OSU-OKC nursing students pass national licensing exam at 100% rate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The first class of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City’s newest nursing program passed its licensing exam at a 100% rate. University officials said all nine graduates of OSU-OKC’s inaugural LPN/paramedic to registered nurse class passed the national licensure test to become registered nurses on the first attempt.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
