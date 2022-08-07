Read full article on original website
Related
clarkcountylive.com
Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor
Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
‘It’s not a safe place’: Staff, patients at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center say they don’t feel safe on campus
PORTLAND, Ore — The sidewalks outside Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood were bustling with patients and nurses Wednesday morning. Safety was top of mind for many of them, who told KGW they can’t walk around the campus without being on high alert. “It’s crazy,”...
thereflector.com
Clark County seeks volunteers for law and justice council
The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for an open seat on the county’s law and justice council. The position is open to a resident who lives in an incorporated city in Clark County, stated a news release. The law and justice council was established by law to help...
WWEEK
Downtown Security Spat Results in National Labor Complaint
Local security companies were outraged when a city of Portland contracting policy resulted in their losing work to out-of-town firms that agreed not to oppose labor organizing (“Insecure,” WW, June 15). Now the National Labor Relations Board is investigating a complaint by one of the local firms, Northwest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City removes certain homeless camps along NE 33rd & Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore — The loud grind of bulldozers pushing trash from homeless camps made it hard to hear along one section of Northeast 33rd Drive on Tuesday morning. To those driving by, it may have sounded like routine road work — but to those living along the roadway, it was the sound of time running out.
Gladstone School Board's Steve Stewart resigns
Former robotics coach moving outside district, so applicants are sought to fill seat.Gladstone public schools are inviting people to apply for appointment to Position 3 on the school board following the resignation of Steve Stewart, who stepped down on Aug. 1 because he is moving outside the district. Stewart was appointed to the school board in June 2017 to fill a vacancy after the resignation of Carlos Castañeda in May 2017. Stewart ran unopposed in the May 2019 election to win a term in office through June 30, 2023. A resident of Gladstone for more than two decades, Stewart was...
thereflector.com
Sheriff’s position, county council seats will feature newcomers in November
Updated election results show positions in Clark County are poised for some new faces as newcomers to the seats are set to move on to the November general election. The race for Clark County sheriff has one of the office’s current administrative leaders as the front-runner of the pack of candidates who are looking to replace current sheriff Chuck Atkins, who is not running for re-election.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the Emptying of the Taft Home
Last week’s cover story examined a baffling vacancy at the heart of Portland: a 115-year-old hotel called the Taft Home, which for decades housed people with mental and physical disabilities around the corner from the Crystal Ballroom (“The Mystery of the Taft Home,” WW, July 27). In December, the home’s operator shuttered rather than fix neglect discovered by state regulators. The building now stands vacant—despite being owned by the largest nonprofit provider of subsidized housing in Portland and receiving financing from the city’s Housing Bureau. One of its former residents, Josephine Allen, spent much of the past eight months sleeping in a tent across the street. Here’s what our readers had to say:
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
Following a Damning Report, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Will Split the Planning and Sustainability Commission in Two
A report sent this spring to City Commissioner Carmen Rubio showed that one of the most important boards in the city was paralyzed by an ideological split. Rubio’s decision echoed King Solomon’s: She split the commission in two. What is the document? In April, Commissioner Rubio received a...
WWEEK
After Months of Inaction, Dominoes Begin to Fall in the Investigation of Joe Gilliam’s Poisoning
For many months, the family and friends of Joe Gilliam have waited with increasing impatience for developments in the investigation into who poisoned the former president of the Northwest Grocery Association in 2020. Meanwhile, Gilliam remains in a long-term care facility in Clark County, Wash. Now 60, he cannot speak,...
Multnomah County couple kicked out of motel shelter due to pregnancy, lawsuit alleges
A Multnomah County couple is suing Do Good Multnomah, a local non-profit, for allegedly kicking them out of their residence based off of familial status.
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former PPB officer, LGBTQ trailblazer Mike Garvey dies at 68
Mike Garvey, who may have been PPB's first openly gay male officer, passed away on Monday at the age of 68 of prostate cancer.
KATU.com
Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in North Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the infiltration of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
opb.org
Vancouver doctor sees climate change’s impact on patients’ health
Editor’s Note: OPB recently hosted a cohort of early career journalists as a part of NPR’s Next Generation Radio. They spent time talking to people in the region about how climate change directly affects them and their communities. This story is a part of that series. Two years...
WWEEK
Portland’s Communities of Color Are Dying at Especially High Rates During the Pandemic. Help Us Investigate Why.
During the pandemic, Portlanders have been hit especially hard, dying in greater numbers from the COVID-19 virus along with homicides, drug overdoses, suicides and summertime heat waves. No single community has been affected more in Portland than communities of color, mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Chronicle
Ryderwood Water Source Sometimes Runs Low, So County Is Looking for Another Source
Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday OK’d moving ahead with a project to find an additional water source for when the creek supplying Ryderwood’s water runs low. The commissioners approved the agreement with RH2 Engineering to determine a reliable supplemental water source for a maximum of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.
KATU.com
Washington County deputies searching for armed suspect, neighbors told to shelter in place
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect Wednesday afternoon who may have a gun, and deputies are asking residents around NW Murray Boulevard and Highway 26 to stay inside their homes. Deputies say they are on the scene of a crash...
kptv.com
More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two businesses who’ve called downtown Portland home for years said they’ve left or are planning to leave the core of the Rose City. Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, packed up his store on Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street and moved across the Willamette River to the Lloyd Center. After 16 years in Old Town, Leivian said he made the decision to move out after two years of downturn in downtown.
thereflector.com
Democrats ahead in primary races for state legislative positions
Competitive primary races for seats to represent the Washington State Legislature feature Democrats in the lead as multiple Republicans also sought a chance to represent the recently redrawn districts in North Clark County. As of the latest August primary election numbers, the three races in the area with more than...
Comments / 0