ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
clarkcountylive.com

Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor

Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County seeks volunteers for law and justice council

The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for an open seat on the county’s law and justice council. The position is open to a resident who lives in an incorporated city in Clark County, stated a news release. The law and justice council was established by law to help...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

Downtown Security Spat Results in National Labor Complaint

Local security companies were outraged when a city of Portland contracting policy resulted in their losing work to out-of-town firms that agreed not to oppose labor organizing (“Insecure,” WW, June 15). Now the National Labor Relations Board is investigating a complaint by one of the local firms, Northwest...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Columbia County, OR
Government
Columbia County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
County
Columbia County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Columbia County, OR
Education
KGW

City removes certain homeless camps along NE 33rd & Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore — The loud grind of bulldozers pushing trash from homeless camps made it hard to hear along one section of Northeast 33rd Drive on Tuesday morning. To those driving by, it may have sounded like routine road work — but to those living along the roadway, it was the sound of time running out.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Gladstone School Board's Steve Stewart resigns

Former robotics coach moving outside district, so applicants are sought to fill seat.Gladstone public schools are inviting people to apply for appointment to Position 3 on the school board following the resignation of Steve Stewart, who stepped down on Aug. 1 because he is moving outside the district. Stewart was appointed to the school board in June 2017 to fill a vacancy after the resignation of Carlos Castañeda in May 2017. Stewart ran unopposed in the May 2019 election to win a term in office through June 30, 2023. A resident of Gladstone for more than two decades, Stewart was...
GLADSTONE, OR
thereflector.com

Sheriff’s position, county council seats will feature newcomers in November

Updated election results show positions in Clark County are poised for some new faces as newcomers to the seats are set to move on to the November general election. The race for Clark County sheriff has one of the office’s current administrative leaders as the front-runner of the pack of candidates who are looking to replace current sheriff Chuck Atkins, who is not running for re-election.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Emptying of the Taft Home

Last week’s cover story examined a baffling vacancy at the heart of Portland: a 115-year-old hotel called the Taft Home, which for decades housed people with mental and physical disabilities around the corner from the Crystal Ballroom (“The Mystery of the Taft Home,” WW, July 27). In December, the home’s operator shuttered rather than fix neglect discovered by state regulators. The building now stands vacant—despite being owned by the largest nonprofit provider of subsidized housing in Portland and receiving financing from the city’s Housing Bureau. One of its former residents, Josephine Allen, spent much of the past eight months sleeping in a tent across the street. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Nutrition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KATU.com

Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in North Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the infiltration of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Ryderwood Water Source Sometimes Runs Low, So County Is Looking for Another Source

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday OK’d moving ahead with a project to find an additional water source for when the creek supplying Ryderwood’s water runs low. The commissioners approved the agreement with RH2 Engineering to determine a reliable supplemental water source for a maximum of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.
RYDERWOOD, WA
kptv.com

More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two businesses who’ve called downtown Portland home for years said they’ve left or are planning to leave the core of the Rose City. Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, packed up his store on Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street and moved across the Willamette River to the Lloyd Center. After 16 years in Old Town, Leivian said he made the decision to move out after two years of downturn in downtown.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Democrats ahead in primary races for state legislative positions

Competitive primary races for seats to represent the Washington State Legislature feature Democrats in the lead as multiple Republicans also sought a chance to represent the recently redrawn districts in North Clark County. As of the latest August primary election numbers, the three races in the area with more than...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy