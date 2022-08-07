The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship (CMS) is partnering with the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) to aid recovery of the highly endangered Maunakea silversword atop Hawaiʻi’s highest mountain. Silversword seeds were sown at the CMS greenhouse at the Halepōhaku mid-level facility in February 2022. The first seedlings emerged in March and were transplanted in June. Currently, there are more than 100 seedlings about 2.5 inches tall in the nursery that, under the close care of CMS staff, will continue to grow until they reach planting size in 2023.

