Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bigislandnow.com
Native Hawaiian Organizations to Host ‘Walk To The Box’ in Hilo
Several Native Hawaiian organizations are hosting an event in East Hawai‘i to highlight the importance of civic engagement and voter turnout. “Walk To The Box” is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along Kamehameha Avenue, near Wailoa River State Recreation Area, in Hilo. The event will begin with sign-waving followed by a series of speeches from event organizers.
bigislandnow.com
Social Media Model Taken Into Custody by U.S. Marshals in E. Hawai‘i on Florida Arrest Warrant
A social media model was taken into custody this morning in Laupahoehoe on an arrest warrant out of Florida for murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon. Twenty-six-year-old Courtney Clenney, of an Austin, Texas address, was arrested without incident at an undisclosed location. Members of the Hawai‘i Police Department assisted and stood by while Clenney was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service. The warrant was issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Police hold event to promote traffic safety
After many incidents of reckless driving, speeding and impaired driving, the Hawaii Police Department is planning to conduct a sign waiving event.
bigislandmusic.net
Afroman Coming to Hilo Civic Center September 2
Doors: 4:30 p.m. | Show: 5:30- 10 p.m. We Stranded Records is proud to announce “An Evening with Afroman” on Friday, Sept 2, 2022, at the Hilo Civic Center. Tickets are $70 for General Admission and $100 for Floor. Afroman hit international success with his Platinum song “Because...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student charged after school threat on Big Island
The Hawaii Island Police Department said Kea'au High School, Kea'au Middle School, Kea'au Elementary School and Ke Kula 'O Nawahiokalani'opu'u Iki Lab Public Charter School are currently on lockdown due to a school threat.
the university of hawai'i system
UH re-establishing silversword on Maunakea
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship (CMS) is partnering with the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) to aid recovery of the highly endangered Maunakea silversword atop Hawaiʻi’s highest mountain. Silversword seeds were sown at the CMS greenhouse at the Halepōhaku mid-level facility in February 2022. The first seedlings emerged in March and were transplanted in June. Currently, there are more than 100 seedlings about 2.5 inches tall in the nursery that, under the close care of CMS staff, will continue to grow until they reach planting size in 2023.
bigislandnow.com
Police Looking for Wallet Thief Who Racked up Fraudulent Charges
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation, the department stated on Monday, Aug. 7. Police are seeking to identify the man who is wanted for questioning in the theft of a wallet, which was reported stolen on Friday, June 24, while the victim was at a business in the 300 block of E. Makaala Street. The theft resulted in seven fraudulent credit card transactions also on Friday, June 24, at various businesses in Hilo.
travelawaits.com
Hawaii County Follows Maui’s Lead, Decides To Ban These Types Of Sunscreens
More areas in Hawaii are banning certain sunscreens when a new law goes into effect later this year. Hawaii County passed a law banning the sale of non-mineral sunscreens. This means sunscreens containing any active ingredient other than titanium dioxide and zinc oxide will be banned from sale on Hawaii Island starting December 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Puna teen arrested in connection with threats that forced lockdown at Keaau schools | UPDATE
UPDATE 5:10 p.m. - Authorities have confirmed the suspect to be a 17-year-old male student from Kea'au High School. (Previous reports listed the suspect to be 16-years-old). According to Big Island police, the juvenile suspect was charged Tuesday just after 2:30 p.m. with first-degree terroristic threatening. He was then transferred to the State of Hawai’i Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division and is awaiting transport to the Hawai’i Youth Correctional Facility on Oahu.
bigislandnow.com
2022 Primary Election Draws Near
There’s just three days left until the 2022 primary election, Saturday, Aug. 13. There have been 112,761 ballots issued to Hawai’i County voters this year, and according to the Office of the County Clerk Elections Division website, as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, there have been 29,561 ballots returned. The counts are updated at the end of each workday.
4 Days Before The Primary, More Than 186,000 Hawaii Voters Have Already Turned In Their Ballots
With less than a week to go before the primary, Hawaii voters had returned about 186,000 ballots out of more than 730,000 that were sent out statewide. This translates to an overall rate of about 25.5% returned, with Oahu and the Big Island so far leading the turnout at a little over 26% of ballots having been returned by Tuesday, four days before the primary.
bigislandnow.com
Runaway Found, Runs off Again
Hawai’i Island police report that 17-year-old Kaiea Fleming-White, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Mountain View. However, Fleming-White was reported as a runaway again on Friday, Aug. 5, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
KITV.com
Hilo Medical Center faces surge of patients, pushing most employees into overtime
Right now Hilo Medical is handling 173 patients -- and has been operating at 15 percent above capacity for the past few months -- pushing its employees to work overtime. Receiving a "continuous flow of sicker patients" for various ailments, Hilo Medical Center has been admitting about 15 percent more patients beyond its capacity for the past few months, a facility spokesperson reported.
bigislandnow.com
James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha to Be Closed
The county is notifying the public that a Hilo beach park will be closed this week, and a new parking system will be in place upon its reopening. The Department of Parks and Recreation announces that James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed from Aug. 8-12 for repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas, weather permitting. Every effort will be made to avoid delays in reopening the park.
bigislandnow.com
Puna Officer Honored For Lifesaving Efforts in Kidnapping Incident
A Puna police officer was recently honored by an East Hawai‘i organization for exceptional investigative work and lifesaving efforts during an incident involving the kidnapping and torture of a male victim. Officer Michael Sailer was named Officer of the Month for June by the Aloha Exchange Club of East...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for August 10, 2022
Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 85 near the shore to 70 to 75 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,...
Konawaena Football preparing for first game away from Hawai’i in over 30 years
For the first time three decades the Wildcats are on the prowl across the Pacific Ocean as the Konawaena High School football team has hit the road for a game on Friday night in Utah. The defending BIIF Division I champions left the islands on Sunday, arriving in West Valley City for a game against […]
Earthquake shakes parts of Big Island
The Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 6 miles east-northeast of Pahala on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:46 p.m.
Comments / 1