Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you're curious about who the Jaguars' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which positions need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Jaguars roster.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO