Chattanooga, TN

utc.edu

Students from two area high schools learn engineering design process during summer UTC program

A program designed to strengthen the math and science skills of participating high school students returned to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga this summer. The Upward Bound Math Science Promoting Resolve in Science and Math (PRISM) program offered various academic activities and workshops on social and emotional learning, foreign language, math and science for students from Chattanooga’s Brainerd High School and The Howard School.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents

(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

School Bites Tongue Citing Possible Impending Litigation on Allegations of Student-to-Student Death Threats

Jasper, Tenn. – Whereas the Marion County School School District’s School Board has been neck-deep in getting a new Jasper Middle School project approved and started, the existing JMS building serves as the setting for another issue, now before the board. A volunteer in the school district was also recognized by the statewide organization for her efforts on behalf of the students she serves. The board is expected to finalize its proposal for the new JMS building later this month to ask for the money to bridge the shortcoming in the original borrowed amount and the actual cost of the building.
JASPER, TN
mymix1041.com

Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center

Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center!. Mix 104.1 is teaming up with Cleveland Towne Center to give away exciting prizes, in honor of the start of the new school year!. Prizes include:. Target gift card – $50. Ross Dress For Less gift card – $50. Kohl’s...
CLEVELAND, TN
franchising.com

Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga

Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
KNOXVILLE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans

Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
bbbtv12.com

UCOR named a ‘Top Workplace’ in East Tennessee

Oak Ridge, TN, August 8, 2022 – United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) has been named one of the Knoxville News Sentinel’s “Top Workplaces” in East Tennessee for 2022. The Top Workplace award is the result of a confidential, third-party survey of UCOR’s 2,000-member workforce by the Knoxville News Sentinel and Energage.
OAK RIDGE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback

Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Moving Up In ESPN’s Preseason Bracketology

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team has followed up its strong 2021-22 season with a strong offseason. The Vols lost star point guard Kennedy Chandler but return upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James after breakout junior seasons. Pair that with a four-player prep signing class including five-star Julian Phillips and...
KNOXVILLE, TN

