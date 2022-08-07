Read full article on original website
utc.edu
Students from two area high schools learn engineering design process during summer UTC program
A program designed to strengthen the math and science skills of participating high school students returned to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga this summer. The Upward Bound Math Science Promoting Resolve in Science and Math (PRISM) program offered various academic activities and workshops on social and emotional learning, foreign language, math and science for students from Chattanooga’s Brainerd High School and The Howard School.
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents
(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
Cleveland, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cleveland. The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Bradley Central High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. The Farragut High School football team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
WTVC
Hughes Retirement Group: How to achieve a secure retirement
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes discusses how to achieve a secure retirement. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
mcnewstn.com
School Bites Tongue Citing Possible Impending Litigation on Allegations of Student-to-Student Death Threats
Jasper, Tenn. – Whereas the Marion County School School District’s School Board has been neck-deep in getting a new Jasper Middle School project approved and started, the existing JMS building serves as the setting for another issue, now before the board. A volunteer in the school district was also recognized by the statewide organization for her efforts on behalf of the students she serves. The board is expected to finalize its proposal for the new JMS building later this month to ask for the money to bridge the shortcoming in the original borrowed amount and the actual cost of the building.
mymix1041.com
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center!. Mix 104.1 is teaming up with Cleveland Towne Center to give away exciting prizes, in honor of the start of the new school year!. Prizes include:. Target gift card – $50. Ross Dress For Less gift card – $50. Kohl’s...
wpln.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment
Just a month before he committed to Penn State, all signs pointed towards Tennessee being the team to beat for coveted Alabama edge rusher Tomarrion Parker. Now, a little more over a month after committing to the Nittany Lions, Parker has announced his de-commitment from James Franklin ...
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga
Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
WDEF
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans
Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.
bbbtv12.com
UCOR named a ‘Top Workplace’ in East Tennessee
Oak Ridge, TN, August 8, 2022 – United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) has been named one of the Knoxville News Sentinel’s “Top Workplaces” in East Tennessee for 2022. The Top Workplace award is the result of a confidential, third-party survey of UCOR’s 2,000-member workforce by the Knoxville News Sentinel and Energage.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback
Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
chattanoogacw.com
Help in a Honda: Chattanooga woman drives life-saving goods and food to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 1,000 people in Hamilton County don't have a place call home. That data from the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition shows just how many people are in need right here in our area. In this Pay it Forward, we introduce you to a woman who is taking...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Moving Up In ESPN’s Preseason Bracketology
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team has followed up its strong 2021-22 season with a strong offseason. The Vols lost star point guard Kennedy Chandler but return upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James after breakout junior seasons. Pair that with a four-player prep signing class including five-star Julian Phillips and...
chattanoogacw.com
Marion County school recess game gone wrong leads to death threats, racial disparities
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — One parent says a recess game gone wrong led to death threats and racial disparities in one Marion County middle school. Tuesday we spoke with that mom and others who say the district isn’t doing enough to keep their kids safe. "As you all...
