Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, August 11-17

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from Aug. 11-17, find our comprehensive listing here. Keola Beamer, his wife Moana, Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Jeff Peterson and special guest Tom Lunneberg will perform in concert at Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. It’s a benefit concert to teach ukulele playing in Bhutan, a remote Buddhist kingdom in the Himalayas, and also to honor Keola’s late mother Aunty Nona Beamer.
Can capping Maui visitor rooms help curb over-tourism? Groups continue to spar over proposal

Maui tourism industry representatives and other community members again sparred about whether putting caps on the number of visitor rooms will help mitigate over-tourism. Nearly 30 testifiers sounded off Tuesday at Maui Planning Commission, which is considering whether to recommend a measure that would make the two-year hotel construction moratorium more permanent.
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers

No homes are threatened but communities may smell the smoke, authorities said. They didn’t know they owned a road — until they got the power bill for street lights. It all started when resident David Carona wanted a street light fixed in front of his home. Campaign Spending...
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
Hawaii sharing $78 million opioid settlement with four counties

(The Center Square) - Hawaii will split a $78 million opioid settlement with Kauai, Hawaii, Maui and Honolulu counties, Gov. David Ige said. The money is Hawaii’s share of a $26 billion settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson and Johnson, according to a news release from Ige’s office.
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from July 27 – Aug. 9

Maui Now’s featured jobs from July 27 to Aug. 9, 2022. Add your job listing. Food & Beverage Manager, Fairmont Kea Lani – Maui. Description: Providing Inspired Food & Beverage to highlight the destination we represent is one of our passions. As a Food & Beverage Manager, you will be responsible for curating a superior guest experience through effective leadership, planning and directing of all restaurant activities while delivering top line revenue, colleague engagement, guest satisfaction and fiscal results.
Who are the 2022 inductees of Maui High School’s Hall of Honor?

Five people will be inducted into the Maui High School Hall of Honor as its Class of 2022. Gil Keith-Agaran, state Senator (Class of 1980) Earl Tanaka, former Managing Editor of The Maui News (Class of 1939) Lynette Ducosin, retired longtime head custodian (Class of 1979) Yaemi Yogi, community volunteer...
Arizona man dies after bodyboarding accident on Kauai

WAINIHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old Arizona man drowned while bodyboarding at Wainiha Bay on Kauai on Friday. Rescuers with the Kauai Fire Department (KFD) were called out around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a swimmer in distress. According to KFD, the victim was out bodyboarding when he lost control of his board and was swept out into deeper water.
United: Los Angeles – Honolulu / Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). Starting $161 (Basic Economy) / $221 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
