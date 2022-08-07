Read full article on original website
kool1027.com
Gospel Music in Lugoff This Weekend
The Masters 3 Gospel Group will hold a concert at 411 Highway 601 South in Lugoff behind New Life Christian Outreach on Saturday August 13th beginning at 630pm. Come for some good singing and fellowship. For more information, call 803-600-8765.
communitytimessc.com
Singleton Family Reunion Weekend 2022 Honoring Marcus & Amy Singleton
Singleton Family Reunion 2022 Committee Members/great great grandchildren of Marcus & Amy Singleton, Larry Singleton, Parnell Singleton (Mister of Ceremony), Alvenia Singleton (Mistress of Ceremony), Former NY Giants Middle Line Backer and NFL Hall of Famer Harry Carson, Ruth Carson, Arthur Holmes, Johnny Holmes Albert Singleton, Jr. , Rinda M. Pringle, and Jackie R. Harris.
Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
hiphopsince1987.com
S.O.B Kam – “Woods” (Official Video)
S.O.B Kam — otherwise known as Serious Over Bandz Kam — hails from Dillon, South Carolina. Dillon is a small southern town with treacherous hearts and a dangerous rugged surface. His native city has a history of being poverty-stricken without opportunities. In its recent years, Dillon has been...
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
Florence man wins $300K on lottery scratch-off ticket
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man won $300,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The $10 ticket was purchased at Oakland Grocery on Oakland Avenue, according to a news release. The first thing the man did was call his wife, according to the release. The couple will be […]
WMBF
Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in Conway has thousands of untouched land that houses many unique plants and animals
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - over 10,000 acres of untouched land right in your back yard. Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve is home to many unique & beautiful plants and animals. Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores this amazing place of nature and learn how you can get involved to protect this important land.
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
abcnews4.com
Florence family stuck in Dominican Republic following flight delays
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Charlena Sellers, 53, of Florence said she and three members of her family have been stuck in Punta Cana, which is the easternmost tip of the Dominican Republic, following several flight delays. Sellers said 12 members of her family went to the country to celebrate...
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
country1037fm.com
Been To Buc-ees Yet?
Being from Texas, we’re familiar with the road stop/travel center/truck stop phenomenon known as “Buc-ees.” Recently, one of the largest locations we’ve seen opened right off I-95 in Florence. We see it all the time on our way to and from Myrtle Beach, but have never taken the opportunity to pop in. Mostly because there’s no such thing as just “popping in” Buc-ees. You’ve got to spend some time in there. However, yesterday, Debbie, our son’s girlfriend (Jess), and I went down to Conway to drop off some furniture for his house where he’s living this school year (Coastal Carolina). We got what we needed to accomplish put behind us early, so we were just leisurely heading back home when it hit me, “Let’s go to Buc-ees.” Jess had never been. Also, she’s the epitome of a “small town girl” (she grew up in Latta, SC) so this struck me as an opportunity for fun to watch her get REALLY overwhelmed, REALLY fast. If you’ve never been…
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Florence Library Presents Fall Teen Programming
The Florence County Library Teen Services Department has monthly programming for teens this fall. A variety of craft and STEM programs will be available for those in the 6th through 12th grades. All programs are free and take place on Mondays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
wpde.com
Police investigating deadly shooting on Maxwell Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street in North Florence, according to Captain Mike Brandt. The North Florence community has been hit hard with shootings and violence in the past month. Brandt said more...
SC Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene
A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed when a car drove into the scene of emergency responders to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said.
wpde.com
WPDE morning news update 8.10.22
The morning news updates from the WPDE newsroom: Two people are dead including a Florence County Paramedic after a car struck first responders responding to a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence. The former leader of the Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club has plead guilty to embezzlement charges. Myrtle Beach City Council approved a $37,000 grant for ballistic shields for police officers and a $120,000 grant for the city's first splash pad. Click on the photo above for the latest.
worldatlas.com
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
Downtown Florence restaurant feeling effects of staffing dilemma
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Staffing problems seen across South Carolina and the U.S. are now affecting an iconic downtown Florence restaurant. Management at Victors said they can’t get new hires to stick around. “For the most part, people stick around for about two weeks, then don’t come back,” said Bria Welch, the restaurant’s marketing manager. […]
