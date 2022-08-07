Read full article on original website
CNBC
Satellite images show Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea; Latvia names Russia a terrorism sponsor
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine's south and east, while Ukrainian counter-measures far behind enemy lines gain traction. Most notable is its suspected attack on Russian warplanes earlier this week at an airbase in Crimea.
CNBC
Zelenskyy vows to liberate Crimea; Ukraine fears Russian damage to major nuclear plant
This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Fears are growing over damage from Russian shelling to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and from purported Russian plans to redirect power from the plant to Russian-annexed Crimea. Russian forces have occupied...
CNBC
Biden signs ratification documents approving NATO membership for Finland and Sweden
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed ratification documents Tuesday bringing Finland and Sweden one step closer to joining the NATO alliance. "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin thought he could break us apart," Biden said from the East Room of the White House. "Our alliance is closer than ever, it is more united than ever, and after Finland and Sweden join we will be stronger than ever."
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Kim Jong Un flees North Korean flooding to holiday on his 180ft superyacht in secluded bay while his population battles food shortages
Kim Jong Un is celebrating another holiday on his custom-built mega-yacht at a secluded bay where he grew up, new satellite images appear to show. The North Korean dictator's 180ft (55m) pool yacht was spotted at the Hodo Peninsula, north of his family home at Wonsan, accompanied by a 60ft (18m) boat.
ASIA・
U.S. Attorney General Garland confirms FBI investigating Trump
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed on Thursday that federal agents had searched Donald Trump’s Florida estate amid a probe that sources have said is focused on whether the former president illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office.
Buried as numbers, more of Bucha’s victims are laid to rest
BUCHA, UKRAINE (AP) — With graves marked only with numbers, not names, burial services were held Thursday for 11 more unidentified bodies found in Bucha, the town outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that saw hundreds of people slaughtered under Russian occupation early in the war. Under a grim gray sky, the two women and eight men were buried following their discovery in a mass grave near the town’s Church of Andrew the Apostle, in the wake of the Russian withdrawal in late March. The 11th victim had been shot dead and was found in the village of Chervone, 17 kilometers (10 miles) further outside the Ukrainian capital. Another man who was shot dead but who was identified was also buried Thursday at the same cemetery. The civilian killings at Bucha have become a symbol of brutality of the war. They were carried out as Russia launched a failed effort to capture the Ukrainian capital after it invaded the country on Feb. 24. Wrapped in plastic, the bodies arrived in a refrigerator truck, were placed in wooden caskets and then buried separately.
CNBC
Trump says the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home
The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's resort home in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said. In a lengthy statement, Trump said his residence was "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." The raid came after months of questions about whether Attorney General Merrick...
CNBC
The FBI raids former President Donald Trump’s Florida home
The FBI raids former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. CNBC’s Hadley Gamble and Dan Murphy discuss.
CNBC
China extends military drills around Taiwan for an 'unspecified' period
China said it would extend its military drills around Taiwan for an "unspecified" period. CNBC's Eunice Yoon joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
CNBC
U.S. rethinks steps on China tariffs in wake of Taiwan response, sources say
China's war games around Taiwan have led Biden administration officials to recalibrate their thinking on whether to scrap some tariffs or potentially impose others on Beijing, setting those options aside for now, according to sources familiar with the deliberations. President Joe Biden has not made a decision on the issue,...
