CNBC

Biden signs ratification documents approving NATO membership for Finland and Sweden

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed ratification documents Tuesday bringing Finland and Sweden one step closer to joining the NATO alliance. "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin thought he could break us apart," Biden said from the East Room of the White House. "Our alliance is closer than ever, it is more united than ever, and after Finland and Sweden join we will be stronger than ever."
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Reuters

U.S. Attorney General Garland confirms FBI investigating Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed on Thursday that federal agents had searched Donald Trump’s Florida estate amid a probe that sources have said is focused on whether the former president illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office.
The Associated Press

Buried as numbers, more of Bucha’s victims are laid to rest

BUCHA, UKRAINE (AP) — With graves marked only with numbers, not names, burial services were held Thursday for 11 more unidentified bodies found in Bucha, the town outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that saw hundreds of people slaughtered under Russian occupation early in the war. Under a grim gray sky, the two women and eight men were buried following their discovery in a mass grave near the town’s Church of Andrew the Apostle, in the wake of the Russian withdrawal in late March. The 11th victim had been shot dead and was found in the village of Chervone, 17 kilometers (10 miles) further outside the Ukrainian capital. Another man who was shot dead but who was identified was also buried Thursday at the same cemetery. The civilian killings at Bucha have become a symbol of brutality of the war. They were carried out as Russia launched a failed effort to capture the Ukrainian capital after it invaded the country on Feb. 24. Wrapped in plastic, the bodies arrived in a refrigerator truck, were placed in wooden caskets and then buried separately.
CNBC

Trump says the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's resort home in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said. In a lengthy statement, Trump said his residence was "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." The raid came after months of questions about whether Attorney General Merrick...
China

