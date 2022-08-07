ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
Voice of America

Ukrainian Students in California Organize Telemedicine Help for Those Back Home

A group of Ukrainian students at California’s Stanford University discovered they could help their homeland by organizing online telemedicine services, recruiting over 75 physicians, specialists and psychologists to provide free consultations to Ukrainians in both Ukraine and Poland. Khrystyna Shevchenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Voice of America

Rising Number of Somali Immigrants Face Homelessness in Seattle

Washington — Increasing numbers of Somali immigrants living in the western U.S. city of Seattle are facing homelessness due to soaring rental prices that exacerbate other economic and refugee hardships, activists told VOA. The community activists say hundreds of Somalis have lost their places of residence over the past...
Voice of America

More Women Governor Candidates than Ever in US

The two major American political parties have nominated a record number of female candidates to lead states in the country. Voting for new governors will be held in 36 American states in November. So far, 20 women have won party nominations, breaking the record of 16 set four years ago....
Voice of America

January 6 Attack Dominates Debate in Wyoming Congressional Race

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Some 2,500 kilometers from Washington, D.C., the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol still looms large in the minds of Wyoming voters who will be heading to the polls on August 16 to decide if Republican Liz Cheney should keep her seat in Congress. Wyoming’s...
