Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
Voice of America
LGBT Soldiers in Ukraine – Fighting for Their Homeland and Their Rights
They say they are fighting not only for Ukraine but also for equal rights. VOA talked to Ukrainian soldiers who are also members of the LGBTQ community. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Students in California Organize Telemedicine Help for Those Back Home
A group of Ukrainian students at California’s Stanford University discovered they could help their homeland by organizing online telemedicine services, recruiting over 75 physicians, specialists and psychologists to provide free consultations to Ukrainians in both Ukraine and Poland. Khrystyna Shevchenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Voice of America
Rising Number of Somali Immigrants Face Homelessness in Seattle
Washington — Increasing numbers of Somali immigrants living in the western U.S. city of Seattle are facing homelessness due to soaring rental prices that exacerbate other economic and refugee hardships, activists told VOA. The community activists say hundreds of Somalis have lost their places of residence over the past...
Voice of America
More Women Governor Candidates than Ever in US
The two major American political parties have nominated a record number of female candidates to lead states in the country. Voting for new governors will be held in 36 American states in November. So far, 20 women have won party nominations, breaking the record of 16 set four years ago....
Voice of America
January 6 Attack Dominates Debate in Wyoming Congressional Race
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Some 2,500 kilometers from Washington, D.C., the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol still looms large in the minds of Wyoming voters who will be heading to the polls on August 16 to decide if Republican Liz Cheney should keep her seat in Congress. Wyoming’s...
Voice of America
FBI, Justice Department Routinely Prosecute Misuse of Classified Documents
Washington — Federal officials are saying little so far about Monday’s FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, but Trump and one of his sons have said the move is part of an investigation into Trump’s removal of official documents from the White House.
