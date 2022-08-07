ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Denise Richards Contemplates Whether or Not Covering for Charlie Sheen Did a 'Disservice' To Oldest Daughters

Click here to read the full article. It’s been a minute since Charlie Sheen has made headlines for his inappropriate behavior and scandals, and his ex-wife Denise Richards has happily moved on since then. In a new interview, Richards opened up about how she dealt with those public outbursts at the time — and whether or not she told their daughters, Sam and Lola, the extent of what really happened. During the newest episode of the Divorced not Dead podcast with Caroline Stanbury (a fellow member of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise), Richards reflected on the period of time when she and...
